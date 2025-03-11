Panerai Unveils Its New Boutique at Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

11th March 2025: Panerai has opened its latest boutique in Indian collaboration with leading retailer Art of Time. At the renowned Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. The store spans over 65sqm and has been specially designed with expansive transparent windows, to foster a visual dialogue with the world outside, while offering an open view of the interiors, igniting the curiosity and encouraging passer-byes to step into the Panerai’s world and watchmaking universe.

“We are thrilled to have opened the doors to our new boutique in Bengaluru, as a strategic move in Panerai’s expansion in the market. This opening, enriched by Art of Time’s longstanding customer-oriented expertise, will support our business model in strengthening Panerai’s global retail network. By establishing a presence in one of the country’s primary locations, we reaffirm our commitment to business growth and brand strengthening in the region”, stated Jean-Marc Pontroué, CEO of Panerai.

Upon arrival at the boutique, clients will spot the Panerai logo, bold and distinct, and the brand’s emblematic luminescent clock, retro illuminated to recall the Super-Luminova® fluorescence, a shared feature of all Panerai watches. This fully operational timepiece, strategically placed for elevated visibility represents an unmistakable nod to the brand’s DNA, underscoring its domain in luminescence.

The carefully curated interior features maritime-inspired blue accents nodding to the nearby sea and the brand’s diving heritage, as well as incorporating marble-effect floors reflecting Italy’s rich architecture. The space is then divided thoughtfully, with distinct areas for different product lines, with wood veneer, metal grids and lighting design playing a crucial role in setting the boutique’s ambiance.

Adding to the boutique’s allure, the venue features the Bar Italiano, a dedicated space that is an homage to the coffee tradition, inviting guests to savour authentic Italian coffee in a comfortable and convivial setting.

As Panerai continues to expand in the region, this new address stands as the embodiment of an elevated experience, able to exude the warmth and familiarity of Italian hospitality, where each visitor is welcomed as an esteemed guest.