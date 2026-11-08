Tre Sessanta Financial Services Launches ‘ShreeVaah’ Mobile App for Digital Wealth Management, Mutual Fund Investments and Multi-Asset Investing

Comprehensive digital investment platform offers seamless access to Mutual Funds, SIP Investments, Fixed Deposits & Pre-IPO Opportunities

AHMEDABAD, INDIA: Tre Sessanta Financial Services Private Limited, a technology-driven wealth management and financial services company, has announced the launch of its flagship mobile application, ShreeVaah, now available on the Google Play Store. Designed to simplify participation in financial markets for retail investors, the platform offers a secure, transparent and user-friendly digital investment platform for investing in mutual funds, SIPs, fixed deposits, and Pre-IPO opportunities.

Backed by over three decades of cumulative professional experience of its promoters, Tre Sessanta aims to make financial solutions more accessible through technology-enabled access, personalized guidance, and investor-centric service.

About ShreeVaah and Tre Sessanta Financial Services Private Limited

ShreeVaah is operated by Tre Sessanta Financial Services Private Limited (CIN: U66190GJ2024PTC155658), a professionally managed financial services organization committed to empowering investors through technology and informed decision-making.

The company is registered as an AMFI Mutual Fund Distributor (ARN-331296; valid from 16 June 2025 to 15 June 2028) and also operates as an authorized franchisee for equity broking services under Choice Equity Broking Private Limited (NSE AP2486036143 | BSE AP01329901173085).

Tre Sessanta serves retail investors, business owners, professionals, corporates, and high-net-worth individuals by providing access to diversified investment opportunities, structured financial guidance, portfolio monitoring solutions, lending facilitation, and risk-conscious wealth-building strategies in accordance with applicable regulatory guidelines.

The company focuses on delivering technology-enabled wealth management, investment advisory support and financial planning solutions to investors across India.

Leveraging strategic relationships with leading banks, public sector institutions, NBFCs and fintech organizations, the company also offers specialized debt advisory, restructuring support, and capital-access solutions tailored to varied client requirements.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, with a branch office in Bhopal and representative presence in Nagpur and other locations, Tre Sessanta serves clients across India through technology-driven solutions and personalized support.

The Meaning Behind ShreeVaah

Deriving its essence from India’s sacred traditions, the name “ShreeVaah” translates to the “Carrier of Lakshmi”, symbolizing the vehicle through which prosperity, abundance, and financial well-being are brought home.

Introduced during the Diwali season, ShreeVaah reflects the spirit of prosperity, new beginnings, and responsible wealth creation.

The brand’s distinctive compass-inspired logo reflects its guiding philosophy:

INVEST • ALIGN • EVOLVE

Invest with discipline and purpose.

with discipline and purpose. Align resources with meaningful life goals.

resources with meaningful life goals. Evolve continuously through informed financial decisions and long-term wealth creation.

Leadership and Governance

Tre Sessanta Financial Services is led by Founder and Director Mr. Jignesh Shah, alongside Directors Ms. Shivali Shah and Ms. Megha Sharma.

The organization is supported by a team of professionals committed to transparency, compliance, and investor-centric service.

Comprehensive Multi-Asset Investment and Financial Ecosystem

Through ShreeVaah app and its broader service platform, website Tre Sessanta provides investors with access to a comprehensive range of financial products and solutions under one roof.

Mutual Funds

Investors can access mutual fund investments across India’s leading Asset Management Companies (AMCs).

Investors can start, track and manage Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) while monitoring portfolio performance through a single interface.

Key capabilities include:

SIP registration and management

Portfolio tracking and monitoring

Fund switches and redemptions

Goal-based investment planning

Portfolio review and rebalancing support

Access to equity, debt, hybrid, thematic, and solution-oriented schemes

Equity Broking and Pre-IPO Opportunities

Through strategic partnerships, Tre Sessanta facilitates:

Equity market participation

IPO investment opportunities

Demat and trading account support

Curated access to select unlisted and Pre-IPO opportunities

Long-term investment-oriented market participation

Corporate Fixed Deposits and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

For investors seeking fixed-income solutions, the platform offers access to:

Corporate Fixed Deposits

Listed and unlisted NCD opportunities

Capital-preservation-oriented investment options

Regular-income focused solutions

Diversified fixed-income alternatives

These offerings complement the platform’s broader wealth-management ecosystem.

Lending and Financing Solutions

Recognizing that financial planning extends beyond investments, Tre Sessanta also facilitates access to financing solutions, including:

Home Loans

Business Loans

Working Capital Solutions

Loan Against Property

Personal Loans

Professional Loans

Structured Credit Solutions and Debt Restructuring Solutions for Enterprises

Technology, Security and User Experience

ShreeVaah has been developed with a strong focus on accessibility, convenience, and operational security.

Key technology features include:

Secure digital on-boarding processes

Encrypted data transmission

Streamlined investment and portfolio management experience

Real-time portfolio visibility

Transaction tracking capabilities

Mobile-first user experience

Integrated investor servicing support

The platform provides a seamless experience while prioritizing data privacy, operational controls, and regulatory compliance.

Tre Sessanta remains committed to continuously investing in technology and innovation to build a scalable, future-ready digital wealth-management ecosystem.

Commitment to Investor Education and Financial Literacy

Investor awareness remains a core pillar of Tre Sessanta’s long-term vision. The company also promotes financial literacy through educational initiatives and investor awareness programs.

By combining technology, financial planning tools, and investor education, Tre Sessanta seeks to help investors make informed decisions aligned with their financial objectives, risk appetite, and time horizons.

The launch of ShreeVaah represents a significant step toward democratizing access to financial products and empowering investors with the tools and information required to participate confidently in today’s evolving financial landscape.

Strategic Vision and Future Roadmap

Building upon its existing investment and lending platform, Tre Sessanta Financial Services plans to further expand the ShreeVaah ecosystem through advanced portfolio insights, goal-based financial planning tools, enhanced investor education initiatives, and wider access to investment opportunities.

The company is also preparing to introduce specialized wealth solutions for sophisticated investors, including:

Portfolio Management Services (PMS)

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs)

Structured Investment Solutions

Advanced Wealth Advisory Offerings

These initiatives are intended to complement the company’s existing services and support investors across diverse life stages, risk profiles, and wealth segments.

Leadership Quote

Speaking on the launch of the platform, Mr. Jignesh Shah, Founder and Director of Tre Sessanta Financial Services, said:

“The launch of ShreeVaah represents an important milestone in our mission to make wealth creation more accessible, transparent, and technology-driven. Investors today seek both convenience and trustworthy support. Through ShreeVaah, we have combined digital efficiency with personalized support to help individuals navigate their financial journeys with greater clarity and confidence. We remain committed to empowering investors through responsible financial distribution, investor education, and long-term wealth-building solutions.”

Availability

The ShreeVaah wealth management and investment platform is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

For additional information, investor education resources, platform features, and statutory disclosures, visit:

Website: www.shreevaah.com

Media Contact

Tre Sessanta Financial Services Private Limited

Email: wealth@tresessanta.in

Phone: +91 79 4923 3669 | +91 85170 43883

Website: www.shreevaah.com

Statutory and Regulatory Disclaimers

Mutual Funds and Equity Broking

Investments in the stock market and securities are subject to market risks. Please read all related documents, risk disclosure documents, and terms carefully before investing.

Past performance of equities, indices, or individual stocks is not indicative of any future returns or performance.

Stock broking and related facilitation services are offered through authorized partnerships with registered members and brokers under applicable regulatory guidelines (such as SEBI, NSE, and BSE). Brokerage services are offered as an authorized partner/franchisee under Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd. (NSE AP2486036143 | BSE AP01329901173085).

Investors should evaluate their financial objectives, risk appetite, and consult certified financial or tax advisors before making any trading or investment decisions.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

Registration with SEBI, AMFI, stock exchanges, or any regulatory authority does not guarantee the performance of any intermediary, nor does it assure returns on investments. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Fixed Deposits and Non-Convertible Debentures

Investments in Corporate Fixed Deposits and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) are subject to issuer credit risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk, and potential default risk.

Investors should carefully evaluate the financial position, credit ratings, terms, and suitability of such investments before investing. Returns, repayment schedules, and interest servicing are governed by the issuing entity and applicable regulations.

Lending Services

Tre Sessanta Financial Services acts as a facilitator, channel partner, or direct selling associate (DSA) for various lending institutions.

Loan approvals, interest rates, eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and disbursements remain entirely at the discretion of the respective banks, housing finance companies, NBFCs, and lending institutions, and are subject to their internal policies and credit assessment frameworks.

General Notice