How Vacant Commercial Space Can Affect Property Tax Assessments

The suite has been dark for fourteen months. The assessor’s notice still reflects a valuation based on stabilized occupancy. That situation can create a property tax concern for commercial owners when the assumptions used in the assessment don’t adequately reflect the building’s actual market conditions. The building isn’t full, but its assessed value may not fully account for the vacant space.

This disconnect can arise from how commercial property gets valued when the income approach relies on market-based assumptions instead of a property’s actual rent roll. While stabilized vacancy assumptions are common and don’t automatically indicate an inaccurate assessment, prolonged vacancy may warrant closer review. The process starts long before the protest hearing.

Before the Notice Arrives, the Model Has Already Decided

Assessors value commercial buildings using some combination of three approaches. A government explainer from King County, Washington lays out the standard set: sales comparison, cost, and income. Many income-producing properties are evaluated using the income approach, where the assessor estimates stabilized rent, subtracts a vacancy and collection loss allowance, deducts expenses, and capitalizes what’s left.

The vacancy allowance is where your empty suite may not be fully reflected. The model often uses a market-based vacancy assumption rather than the building’s actual occupancy. If stabilized retail or office space in your submarket is modeled at a five or seven percent vacancy allowance, that figure may be used even when your building has substantially more vacant space.

The capitalized value that comes out of the calculation may not fully reflect the property’s circumstances, particularly when vacancy is prolonged or supported by broader market conditions.

This is where experienced commercial property tax specialists can help. They can review the assumptions behind an assessment, identify potential discrepancies, and determine whether a property’s actual vacancy supports a valuation challenge.

When the Notice Lands, Read the Vacancy Line First

Most owners open the notice, scan the headline number, and look for the protest deadline. Obtain the assessor’s valuation worksheet, if available, and find the vacancy and collection loss figure. That line can help you understand whether the assessor is valuing the property using stabilized occupancy assumptions and whether those assumptions are appropriate.

A published New York State tax assessment legal opinion discusses the use of vacancy and collection loss allowances in income-based valuation. When the assessor uses a stabilized vacancy allowance for a building with substantial actual vacancy, it’s worth examining whether that assumption accurately reflects the property’s market conditions. Persistent vacancy, supported by leasing history and market evidence, may justify a different valuation conclusion.

Owners sometimes assume the assessor will adjust once they see the rent roll. However, valuation models may rely on market-based assumptions, and actual occupancy figures don’t necessarily result in an automatic adjustment. Supporting documentation can help establish whether the property’s circumstances warrant a closer review.

During the Protest Window, Build the Case Around Actual Economics

The protest window can be short, and filing deadlines vary by jurisdiction. Check the applicable deadline as soon as you receive the notice, because missing it may limit your ability to challenge the assessment for that tax year.

A credible protest involving a building with substantial vacant space has three pieces:

Actual rent roll. Current leases, occupied square footage, vacant square footage, and the dates tenants moved out. This helps document the property’s actual occupancy and rental income.

Market-level vacancy data. Submarket reports for your property type and class, showing how actual market vacancy compares with the stabilized assumptions used in the valuation model.

Leasing history. Marketing materials, broker listings, and the length of time the vacant space has been available. A suite that’s remained on the market for a year at a competitive asking rent may provide useful evidence about leasing demand and the property’s income potential.

The argument isn’t simply that your building has more vacancy than the market average. It’s that the property’s actual circumstances, supported by relevant market evidence, may warrant a different valuation than the assessor’s assumptions produce.

Next Year, Fix the Inputs Before the Model Runs Again

A successful appeal in one tax year doesn’t necessarily carry over to the next. Assessments are typically reviewed on a recurring basis, and if the information available to the assessor doesn’t reflect changes in the property’s condition or leasing activity, similar valuation concerns may arise again.

Three habits can help prevent the problem from repeating:

File income and expense data on time. Where assessors request owner-reported information, submitting accurate figures can help them evaluate the property’s financial performance and occupancy conditions.

Document the dark space continuously. Keep dated photos, listing agreements, and tenant move-out notices in one folder. You’ll have supporting evidence available if the vacancy continues.

Calendar the deadline before you need it. Appeal deadlines vary, and the documentation you assembled this year can serve as a starting point for reviewing next year’s assessment.

The vacant suite is going to keep showing up on your rent roll until someone leases it. The goal is to make sure the property’s assessment reflects an appropriate valuation based on its characteristics, market conditions, and documented leasing circumstances.