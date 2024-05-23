TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts signs its new property in Sonipat

India 23rd May 2024: TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality chain, owned by Karma Hospitality LLP, has announced the signing of its first property in Sonipat, Haryana. Scheduled to open in August 2024, the new property will operate under the TreeHouse brand and cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Sonipat’s TreeHouse Hotels new property boasts 39 well-appointed rooms and suites, strategically located on the highway towards Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Catering to both business and leisure travelers.

The hotel offers great venues for Weddings with four Banquet halls and expansive manicured lawns. The biggest ground floor banquet with the lawn can take up to 500 + guests for Weddings and Social functions. The hotel will offer special introductory Wedding Packages in year one and will have a dedicated Wedding Planner to take care of guest requirements.

TreeHouse Sonipat will offer an all-day dining restaurant and a lounge. The hotel’s amenities are also designed to cater to highway travelers seeking quality and comfortable stopovers.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of this new property in Sonipat,” said Jayant Singh, ManagingPartner at TreeHouse Hotels & Resorts. “This new property reflects our commitment to providing high-quality accommodation and exceptional service to domestic travelers across India. With its convenient location and comprehensive amenities, TreeHouse Sonipat will be a perfect destination for business meetings, social gatherings, and weddings.”

In conclusion, TreeHouse is set to become a leading hospitality destination in Sonipat, offering guests a comfortable and convenient stay.