Views of Krisumi Corporation on today’s Anarock Report

Mr. Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation

The significant reduction in unsold inventory, particularly in Delhi NCR, indicates strong demand in recent years. The high demand for housing is driven by those seeking a modern, luxurious, and integrated lifestyle. This positive outlook is expected to result in a surge of new residential projects, especially in the luxury segment, catering to the growing number of discerning buyers and investors.

Looking ahead, the anticipated high demand, fueled by ongoing infrastructure development, will likely further reduce unsold properties. We see great potential for Dwarka Expressway to emerge as a major hub for both residential and commercial development, not just in Gurugram but throughout the entire NCR region.