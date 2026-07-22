TrucksUp Honours India’s Truck Drivers, Reinforcing Its Commitment to the Transport Community

New Delhi, July 22: TrucksUp celebrated July 19 as TrucksUp Drivers‘ Day by organizing a special driver appreciation initiative across its network. The celebration recognized the contribution of truck drivers to India’s economy and reflected the company’s continued commitment to empowering them through digital and business solutions.

With the theme “Strong Drivers. Stronger Nation. Together, We Drive India’s Growth,” the campaign highlighted the critical role truck drivers play in transporting essential goods, supporting industries, and ensuring movement of goods across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarthak Elwadhi, Co-founder, TrucksUp, said, “Truck drivers are the backbone of India’s logistics industry. At TrucksUp, our vision goes beyond providing digital services—we want to empower drivers to become truck owners and build sustainable livelihoods. Through our integrated ecosystem, we support them at every stage of their journey, from purchasing pre-owned commercial vehicles and arranging finance and insurance to securing loads and managing their business efficiently. Our goal is to make truck ownership more accessible and help drivers grow with confidence while contributing to India’s logistics sector.”

As part of the initiative, TrucksUp encourages drivers to make the most of the TrucksUp App, which offers access to Load Board for business opportunities, Fuel Card savings, FASTag solutions, GPS tracking, insurance services, and digital support throughout the truck ownership journey.

TrucksUp is also committed to the overall welfare of the trucker’s ecosystem. The company regularly organizes health check-up camps to promote preventive healthcare and well-being among truck drivers. Through its Fuel Card program, TrucksUp facilitates insurance coverage for drivers and helpers, providing them with additional financial security. To improve comfort during long journeys, TrucksUp also enables access to safe parking, resting facilities, and discounted meals at “Apna Ghar” locations across key transport corridors.

Further strengthening driver safety, TrucksUp has partnered with NHAI/IHMCL to enhance the highway travel experience through technology. Under this initiative, the TrucksUp platform provides real-time highway safety alerts and road closure notifications, helping drivers avoid disruptions, optimize routes, reduce accidents, and save travel time. The platform also facilitates FASTag issue resolution, helps reduce toll waiting time, and provides information on Government Trauma Centres to enable faster emergency assistance in the event of an accident. Additionally, drivers can rate toll plazas through the app, with the feedback being shared with IHMCL to support continuous improvement in toll plaza services and overall highway user experience.

Carrying the message, “They Drive Miles, So That India Smiles,” the initiative reflected TrucksUp‘s continued commitment to the driver community.