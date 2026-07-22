Malabar Gold & Diamonds Announces ‘Ashada Shubha Labh’ Festive Offers Across Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 22: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Responsible Jeweller and one of the world’s largest jewellery retailers, has announced its ‘Ashada Shubha Labh’ festive offers across all showrooms in Karnataka, bringing customers attractive savings on a wide range of jewellery during the auspicious Ashada season.

As part of the limited-period festive campaign, customers can avail up to 30% off on Making Charges on gold, uncut and gemstone jewellery, along with up to 30% off on diamond value. Customers can also benefit from 0% deduction on old gold exchange, making it an ideal opportunity to upgrade existing jewellery or invest in new designs while celebrating the season. The offers are valid from 15 July to 12 August 2026, across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms in Karnataka, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Commenting on the festive campaign, M. P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said:

“Festivals and auspicious occasions have always held a special place in India’s jewellery-buying tradition, symbolising prosperity, new beginnings and cherished family moments. Through our ‘Ashada Shubha Labh‘ campaign, we are delighted to offer customers exceptional value while reaffirming our commitment to quality, transparency and trust. We invite customers across Karnataka to celebrate the season with our extensive collections and enjoy a rewarding shopping experience.” Customers can explore an extensive range of gold, diamond, platinum, uncut, gemstone and silver jewellery, including Malabar Gold & Diamonds‘ signature collections, thoughtfully curated for weddings, festive celebrations, gifting, contemporary styling and everyday wear. Combining timeless craftsmanship with evolving design sensibilities, the collections cater to a wide range of customer preferences.

Customers will also continue to benefit from Malabar Gold & Diamonds‘ customer assurance framework, including One India One Gold Rate, transparent pricing, HUID-compliant gold jewellery, IGI/GIA-certified diamonds, lifetime maintenance support, buyback assurance, and detailed product disclosure, ensuring complete confidence and transparency with every purchase.As the Responsible Jeweller, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to strengthen its customer-first approach by offering exceptional value, world-class craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to responsible business practices across its growing retail network.