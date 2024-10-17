TVS Capital announces key elevations in the team

Chennai, 17 October 2024: TVS Capital Funds (TCF) has announced elevations within its investment team, reflecting the firm’s commitment to fostering home-grown talent and enhancing the firm’s capabilities.

Rajalakshmi Vaiyanathan has been promoted to Principal at TVS Capital Funds. Over her five-year tenure at TVS Capital Funds, Rajalakshmi has played a key role in the firm’s investing in financial services. She has led multiple strategic initiatives for the firm, including the establishment of TCF’s unique in-house research team. Prior to TCF, she has a decade of experience across equity and debt markets, bringing valuable insights to her role.

“I deeply value the recognition and support of the firm and look forward to further contributing to the organisation. Aligned with the firm’s mission of supporting NextGen entrepreneurs in building enduring businesses, I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for us in our fourth fund and beyond,” said Rajalakshmi Vaidyanathan, Principal, TCF.

Suraj Majee has been promoted to Vice President. Since joining TVS Capital Funds in 2016 as an analyst, Suraj has grown within the firm through his dedicated contributions. Over his tenure, he has played a pivotal role in strengthening the firm’s investments in financial services and has been instrumental in executing 11 investments, including supporting several exits.

“I’m extremely grateful and enthusiastic to take on this expanded role at TCF. I look forward to uncovering the next decadal opportunities, and help next generation entrepreneurs to build and scale businesses which can outlive their generation,” said Suraj Majee, Vice President, TCF.

With TVS Capital Funds having raised commitments for its fund 4, Rajalakshmi and Suraj will continue to play an important role driving the firm’s investing in financial services.

Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, commented on the promotions and said, “Rajalakshmi Vaidyanathan has been with the firm for over five years looking at financial services as a sector. In addition to setting up our research function, she has also contributed to multiple horizontal initiatives at the firm. Suraj Majee has worked across our offices in Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. He is a talent that we are proud to have nurtured.”

Krishna Ramachandran Managing Partner, COO & CFO at TVS Capital Funds, said, “Our talent strategy is a combination of developing and promoting in-house talent like Raji (Rajalakshmi) and Suraj as well as hiring externally like our recent hire of Chandrasekar V as Partner Research from McKinsey and Vijay C. P. as Senior Associate from Bain & co. in our Technology investments.”