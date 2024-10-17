AECOM strengthens its India business with new executive appointment

MUMBAI, October 17, 2024 — AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has appointed Suvojoy Sengupta as regional chief executive for its business in India. Mr. Sengupta joins AECOM’s Europe and India Executive Leadership Team and will be responsible for leading and growing AECOM’s domestic business across India. AECOM is currently working on some of India’s most important infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Bridge and the Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Mr. Sengupta’s appointment reflects AECOM’s focus on deepening its capabilities in India, where it is strengthening its market-leading position in the transportation and real estate sectors, including high-tech and data centres, and drawing on its international expertise to grow in the water, environment and emerging energy transition sectors.

Mr. Sengupta brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy consulting to the role and joins AECOM from McKinsey & Company, where he led its energy transition and public sector practices in India. Before that, he held positions at Accenture (Andersen Consulting) and Booz & Co, working in the infrastructure and energy sectors. His expertise includes shaping strategies and investments in infrastructure and energy across both the public and private sectors, working with leadership teams, policy makers and investors. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad.

“Suvojoy’s appointment is key to our growth strategy in India,” said Colin Wood, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe & India region. “With major infrastructure opportunities across India, he takes on a critical role as we reaffirm our commitment to the country and look to enhance and extend our offer. His experience and foresight with innovation make him a great fit to lead our team and he brings in-depth sectoral expertise, particularly in energy transition, to AECOM and our clients.” “It’s an exciting time to be joining AECOM,” said Mr. Sengupta. “India represents a huge opportunity as continued economic growth over the next few decades will require large investments in infrastructure, energy and logistics. The AECOM team in India boasts an impressive track record of delivering nationally important projects that connect communities and support economic development. The business is well-positioned to make a meaningful contribution towards building out the country’s significant infrastructure pipeline, and I look forward to working with our team to leverage our global strengths and bring our best capabilities as we collaborate with our clients to help solve their complex challenges and deliver transformative solutions tailored to India’s unique infrastructure needs.”

AECOM’s domestic business is headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR and employs more than 3,000 people across India, with offices in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore. AECOM is a leading designer of high-tech infrastructure and has delivered more than 40 data centres across India for a range of domestic and international clients. Signature real estate projects delivered by AECOM in India include Surat Diamond Burse and the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC).

Mr. Sengupta joined AECOM this week and is based in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR.