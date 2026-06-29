UGRO Capital Launches ‘Making MSME Visible’ – A National Movement to Put India’s Small Businesses on the Digital Map

Mumbai, June 29 : On the occasion of World MSME Day, UGRO Capital, India’s DataTech NBFC focused on MSME lending, announced the launch of Making MSME Visible, a national initiative to help India’s small businesses improve their digital visibility and discoverability. Launched under UGRO’s India By MSME platform, the campaign runs from June 18 to July 5, 2026.

MSMEs contribute over 30% of India’s GDP, nearly half its exports, and employ more than 110 million people. Yet a large share of these businesses remains digitally invisible, unable to be found, contacted, or transacted with online. Making MSME Visible addresses this gap directly.

Despite being the engine of India’s economy, millions of MSMEs lack a Google Business Profile, a WhatsApp Business account, or even a basic social media presence. Without digital discoverability, these businesses lose customers, miss growth opportunities, and remain invisible to the markets they serve. UGRO Capital’s initiative treats this as a structural challenge and offers a practical and accessible solution.

The Government of India has consistently placed MSMEs at the heart of its economic policy through initiatives such as the MSME Development Act, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the CHAMPIONS portal, and the Udyam Registration initiative, all designed to formalise, empower, and scale small businesses. At the same time, the Digital India programme has set an ambitious agenda to bring the next hundred million Indians online and build a digitally enabled economy. For these policies to fully deliver on their promise, the businesses that form India’s economic backbone must themselves be discoverable and functional in the digital world.

Making MSME Visible directly advances this agenda by equipping entrepreneurs with practical digital skills needed to participate in the formal digital economy, attract customers, and connect with markets. Through this effort, UGRO Capital is helping close the last mile of India’s digital inclusion story. Over the past two days, more than 4,000 MSME owners have engaged with the learning modules and AI Agent to access practical, actionable guidance on business growth and enhancing their digital presence.

What the Initiative Includes

1. AI-Powered WhatsApp Engagement Platform

MSMEs can access learning modules, business resources, and practical guidance directly on their mobile phones. No app download is required.

2. UGRO’s Digital Guru: Creator-Led Learning

A digital education platform led by Harsh Dok, guiding entrepreneurs through practical video tutorials covering:

• Setting up and optimising Google Business Profiles

• Deploying WhatsApp Business for customer engagement

• Building discoverability through social media

• Listing products on online marketplaces

• Creating marketing content with simple digital tools

3. Influencer Amplification

Lead influencer Kartik Dhiman will drive awareness, supported by 4 to 6 regional nano influencers to deepen reach across key MSME markets in Bharat.

4. India By MSME Conversations, Podcast Series

A thought leadership podcast in partnership with MSME Helpline, hosted by Mr. Mukesh Mohan Gupta. The series will feature entrepreneurs, policymakers, lenders, and industry leaders discussing the opportunities and future of India’s MSME sector.

5. Dedicated Campaign Microsite

A knowledge hub offering tools, guides, and resources designed for entrepreneurs across Bharat who are looking to strengthen their digital presence.

Shachindra Nath, Founder & Managing Director, UGRO Capital said