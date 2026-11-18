LONDON, Nov 18 — EBM’s founders, Doug Ayres and Claire Fletcher-Hobbs, today announced the appointment of Peter Lacy as Chairman and Johnny Gilbert as CEO.

The opportunity is huge. The IMF estimates AI could add up to 0.8 percentage points to annual global growth, while Gartner predicts AI agents will resolve 80% of common customer service issues by 2029, cutting operational costs by 30%.

So is the risk. In August 2026, the UK AI Security Institute testing saw AI agents take 19 unsanctioned actions, including sending deceptive messages to real people. The International AI Safety Report 2026 warns greater autonomy makes it harder to intervene before failures cause harm.

EBM is redefining how organisations adopt AI. Its patent-pending, technology-agnostic EBM AxioS solution, hard-wires control into AI agents, replacing retrospective guardrails and giving organisations the confidence to unleash truly autonomous, transformational AI at a pace that was previously unthinkable.

Peter Lacy, Chairman, EBM, said: “Boards are being asked to adopt AI faster, while risk committees are hesitant. The answer is building control into how agents act, from first principles. Trust gives an organisation its licence to operate and its licence to innovate. I’m delighted to have been appointed.”

Johnny Gilbert, Chief Executive Officer, EBM, said: “The organisations with the most to gain from AI, across the government and private sector, can least afford to get it wrong. With EBM AxioS, agents only do what they are authorised to do, so our clients can adopt AI with confidence rather than caution.”

Peter Lacy spent more than 25 years at McKinsey and Accenture, where he sat on the Global Management Committee and was the firm’s first Chief Responsibility Officer. He is CEO and Chairman of Kaleidoscopes Group.

Johnny Gilbert spent almost 15 years at PA Consulting, latterly as the Global Head of Strategy and Economic Consulting. He is a Chartered Engineer and former British Army officer.