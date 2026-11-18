Goa, Nov 18: The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to offer audiences a wider and more diverse cinematic experience, with a programme that celebrates Indian storytelling, international cinema, animation and the creative journeys behind filmmaking. The festival will take place in Goa from November 20 to 28 under the theme “Stories Without Borders”.

This year’s programme reflects how cinema continues to evolve across platforms, languages and creative formats. From socially relevant web series to animated features and films exploring the art of filmmaking itself, IFFI 2026 aims to bring different forms of storytelling to the spotlight.

One of the key highlights is the nomination of five web series for the Best Web Series Award in the OTT category. The selected titles — Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Devkhel, Made in India: A Titan Story, Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans and Musafir Café — explore subjects ranging from public education and folklore to entrepreneurship, political rivalry and human relationships. Together, they reflect the growing creative range of India’s digital entertainment industry.

The festival is also placing Indian cinema at the centre of its programme through the Indian Panorama section, alongside a dedicated Mission Life selection. The latter brings together five international films that explore environmental change, indigenous communities, ecological relationships and the need for more sustainable ways of living. The combination highlights cinema’s ability not only to entertain but also to encourage conversations about society and the environment.

In another first for the festival, IFFI is introducing a ‘Films About Films’ section. Featuring five international productions from across ten countries, the segment takes audiences behind the scenes of cinema to explore the lives of filmmakers, creative struggles and the legacies that have shaped world cinema.

Animation will also receive a dedicated space at the 57th edition. The new Animation section features five international films from Japan, France, China, Singapore and the United States, showcasing different artistic styles and stories centred on human emotions, relationships, memory and imagination.

With these additions, IFFI 2026 is expanding its appeal beyond conventional film screenings. The festival brings together established cinematic traditions and emerging forms of digital and animated storytelling, offering filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences opportunities to discover new voices and perspectives.

As Goa prepares to welcome the international film community, the festival’s varied programme reinforces its central message: stories can cross borders, connect cultures and create shared experiences through cinema.