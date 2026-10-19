UltraTech Cement Q2 FY27: Revenue Rises 18.8 percent, Net Profit Grows 21.8 percent Amid Strong Volume Growth

By Akshay Shetty, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan .

UltraTech had a steady second quarter. Domestic cement volumes grew 13.8% to 35.9 million tonnes, even in a quarter hit by the monsoon. This came from new plants, a wider market reach and more sales of premium products. Revenue rose 18.8% to Rs 23,295 crore. Operating profit grew 20.3% to Rs 3,721 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 19 bps yoy to Rs. 16%. Adj Net profit rose 21.8% to Rs 1,501 crore. Higher volumes and improved profitability strengthened UltraTech’s position in the market.