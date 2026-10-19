Can Exercise Worsen Arthritis? The Right Way to Stay Active with Joint Pain

By Dr. Anirudh Maslekar– Attending Consultant – Rheumatology, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru.

For people with arthritis, working out might seem quite scary. It might appear counterproductive due to joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation, which may lead to avoiding physical activity. But it should be mentioned that proper exercise does not harm arthritis and is rather an essential component of arthritis management.

Arthritis, especially osteoarthritis, may impair joints in their ability to move freely. Over-straining, high-impact exercise, as well as improper exercises, may intensify symptoms. However, light exercises improve flexibility and decrease stiffness of the joints.

Why is exercise important for people with arthritis?

Engagement in physical exercises assists in maintaining good joint function through building the muscles that cushion shock absorption and stabilisation of the joint. Physical exercises can also aid in improving balance and decreasing fall risks, maintaining a healthy weight, and improving cardiac functions. Maintaining a healthy body weight is particularly important for individuals suffering from osteoarthritis in the knee and hip joints, as it minimises mechanical stress on the joints.

Physical exercises can also assist in decreasing morning stiffness and making daily activities such as walking, stair climbing, and rising from sitting down easier. What is important is to select the exercises that match one’s individual condition, fitness level, and pain threshold.

Which exercises are best for arthritis?

Low-impact activities are generally a good starting point. Walking on even surfaces, swimming, water-based exercises and cycling can improve endurance without placing excessive stress on the joints. Gentle range-of-motion exercises help maintain flexibility, while appropriate strength-training exercises build muscle support around affected joints.

Yoga, tai chi and guided stretching may also improve balance, mobility and body awareness. However, movements should be modified if they cause discomfort, and people with significant pain or mobility limitations should seek guidance from a healthcare professional or physiotherapist before beginning a new routine.