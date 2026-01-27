Unfiltered with Ria Sets a New Standard in Authentic Podcasting

Pune, India:

At a time when podcasts are increasingly scripted, polished, and optimized for virality, Unfiltered with Ria is quietly redefining the format by doing the exact opposite. With zero scripting, zero retakes, and zero filters, the podcast has emerged as a refreshing, purpose-driven platform that prioritizes authenticity over aesthetics and depth over noise.

Every episode of Unfiltered with Ria is recorded in a single, uninterrupted take. There are no rehearsed answers, no edited pauses, and no curated personas. What listeners experience instead are real emotions, honest silences, difficult truths, and unfiltered perspectives—captured exactly as they unfold. This raw approach has struck a chord with audiences seeking conversations that feel human rather than performative.

Hosted by Ria Gote Morani, founder of Scriberlee, author, and professional trainer, the podcast draws from lived experience rather than borrowed wisdom. Ria’s journey across entrepreneurship, writing, and mentoring brings a grounded sensibility to each conversation. Rather than positioning herself as an interviewer chasing headlines, she creates a safe space for guests to speak openly about the battles that shaped them.

The podcast invites voices who have faced inner conflicts, taken unconventional paths, made hard decisions, and learned through failure as much as success. Instead of glorifying overnight wins or hustle culture, Unfiltered with Ria focuses on struggles, resilience, self-doubt, leadership dilemmas, and the realities behind growth. The conversations are less about inspiration in soundbites and more about insight that stays with the listener long after the episode ends.

Behind the scenes, the podcast is powered by a committed creative team that ensures the integrity of its vision. Lakshya Morani, Pawan Phad, and Shubham Patil work closely on execution, production flow, and digital presentation—maintaining the show’s raw essence while delivering consistent quality. The team’s collective effort allows the podcast to remain authentic without compromising on impact.

One of the defining missions of Unfiltered with Ria is youth empowerment. In an age where young professionals are often overwhelmed by conflicting advice, surface-level motivation, and unrealistic success narratives, the podcast aims to offer clarity, courage, and context. Each episode serves as a mirror rather than a manual—helping listeners reflect, question, and make informed choices about careers, relationships, and personal growth.

The podcast also positions itself as a change-making platform that challenges the prevailing hustle culture. By spotlighting real leadership decisions, emotional intelligence, and the cost of ambition, Unfiltered with Ria encourages a more balanced, conscious approach to success. It speaks to an audience that values substance over spectacle and growth over glorification.

Available across YouTube and Instagram, the podcast blends long-form conversations with short-form digital content, ensuring accessibility without diluting depth. While full episodes allow for immersive listening, concise clips extend the reach of meaningful moments to a wider digital audience.

At its core, Unfiltered with Ria is a podcast created for those who believe that real stories create real impact. In a crowded digital landscape driven by trends and algorithms, it stands out as a platform rooted in honesty, vulnerability, and purpose—proving that sometimes, the most powerful conversations are the ones left untouched.

For listeners seeking real people, real lessons, and real conversations, Unfiltered with Ria offers exactly that—unfiltered.