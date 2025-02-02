Union Budget 2025-26: Boost for Startups, Healthcare, and Inclusion

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marks a significant stride in fostering innovation, inclusivity, and economic resilience. With a dedicated focus on strengthening India’s startup ecosystem, healthcare sector, and entrepreneurship landscape, this budget sets the stage for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

A Game-Changer for Startups

One of the most notable highlights of the budget is the introduction of a ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds, designed to address the funding challenges faced by startups. This initiative aims to provide much-needed financial support, enabling early-stage ventures to scale, innovate, and contribute to job creation. Additionally, the budget introduces a dedicated scheme for 5 lakh first-time entrepreneurs from women, SC, and ST communities, ensuring a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Adeeb Jamal, Founder of A’raf PR, sees this as a crucial step in empowering startups:

“The Union Budget 2025-26 is a significant boost for India’s startup ecosystem, with the ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds and a dedicated scheme for 5 lakh women, SC, and ST first-time entrepreneurs. These initiatives will unlock new opportunities, providing much-needed financial support and mentorship to aspiring business owners. As a PR firm and a startup, we understand the challenges of building a business from the ground up. This move not only fosters innovation but also ensures inclusivity, allowing diverse entrepreneurs to thrive in India’s growing economy. With increased accessibility to capital, startups can scale faster, contribute to job creation, and enhance India’s position as a global leader in entrepreneurship. A’raf PR is excited about the future this budget envisions and looks forward to supporting brands that drive meaningful change in the business landscape.”

Sakshi Shah, Founder of GoodLives, echoes the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of diversity in entrepreneurship “The Union Budget 2025-2026 demonstrates a strong commitment to nurturing India’s startup ecosystem. The additional ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds is a crucial step in addressing the funding challenges that many startups face, helping them scale and sustain growth. What stands out even more is the dedicated support for first-time women and underrepresented entrepreneurs. Building a business requires not just capital but also confidence, and this initiative will encourage more diverse voices to enter the entrepreneurial space. At GoodLives, we believe in holistic growth both personal and professional and this move will empower many to take the leap into entrepreneurship with greater assurance. It’s heartening to see such inclusive steps being taken to fuel innovation and progress in India.”

Strengthening India’s Healthcare Landscape

The government has also prioritized healthcare, with a significant focus on infrastructure, medical research, and public health initiatives. The ‘Heal in India’ initiative, backed by a ₹20,000 crore boost for tourism, aims to position India as a global hub for medical tourism, offering world-class healthcare services at competitive costs.

Amit Gupta, MD & Founder of Leeford Healthcare, highlights the potential impact “The Union Budget 2025 shows an improved focus on strengthening India’s healthcare system. The push towards better infrastructure, medical research, and public health programs will always be a step in the right direction for improving overall well-being. The ‘Heal in India’ initiative, backed by a ₹20,000 crore boost for tourism, is a smart move as it will not only attract medical tourists but also showcase India as a hub for affordable, high-quality healthcare, which has been the foundational vision of Leeford Healthcare in making healthcare accessible and affordable in every corner of the country.”

Fostering Innovation and Self-Reliance

With this budget, the government reiterates its commitment to making India a global leader in entrepreneurship and self-reliance. The infusion of funds into the startup ecosystem will encourage innovation across various industries, helping businesses scale efficiently.

Aman Chourasia, Founder of Own it Pure, believes this is a defining moment for Indian startups “The Union Budget 2025-26 brings a strong push for entrepreneurship with the ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds, doubling the government’s commitment to supporting startups. Access to capital remains one of the biggest challenges for early-stage ventures, and this move will provide a much-needed financial cushion to help startups scale, innovate, and contribute to economic growth. The introduction of a dedicated scheme for 5 lakh first-time women, SC, and ST entrepreneurs is a game-changer, fostering inclusivity and ensuring that diverse talents and ideas get the platform they deserve. This budget reinforces the government’s vision of making India a global leader in innovation, self-reliance, and entrepreneurship.”

The Union Budget 2025-26 presents a progressive roadmap for India’s economic growth, particularly in the realms of startups, healthcare, and inclusive entrepreneurship. With strategic investments and policy interventions, the government aims to create a thriving ecosystem where businesses can flourish, innovate, and contribute to the nation’s overall development. As India moves towards becoming a global leader in entrepreneurship and healthcare, this budget lays the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive economy, ensuring opportunities for all. The coming years will be crucial in translating these financial commitments into tangible results that drive India’s growth story forward.