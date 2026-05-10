BPCL Enhances Emergency Healthcare Facilities in Kedarnath with New High-Altitude Hospital

Kedarnath, Uttarakhand: In a major step toward improving healthcare access in remote Himalayan regions, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has contributed to the establishment of a modern 50-bed hospital at Shri Kedarnath Dham. The initiative has been carried out in collaboration with the Swami Vivekanand Health Mission Society (SVHMS) to provide advanced medical care for pilgrims and local residents in the high-altitude region.

Located nearly 12,000 feet above sea level, Kedarnath witnesses a huge influx of pilgrims every year, many of whom face health complications due to low oxygen levels, harsh weather, and difficult terrain. The newly developed hospital replaces the earlier temporary 8-bed medical facility and significantly boosts emergency healthcare capabilities in the region.

The hospital is equipped with intensive care units, ventilators, diagnostic laboratories, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals trained to manage high-altitude medical emergencies. It will offer round-the-clock medical assistance and maintain referral support with AIIMS Rishikesh for critical cases requiring specialized treatment.

Speaking on the initiative, BPCL Chairman and Managing Director Shri Sanjay Khanna stated that the company’s CSR efforts are focused on creating long-term social impact by improving access to reliable and timely healthcare services. He highlighted the spiritual importance of Kedarnath and emphasized the need for strong medical infrastructure in such geographically challenging locations.

According to estimates, the hospital is expected to serve more than one lakh patients every year, including around 30,000 emergency cases during the peak pilgrimage season. The project aims to strengthen healthcare preparedness and ensure faster medical response in one of India’s most demanding pilgrimage circuits.

SVHMS, which has been actively working in Uttarakhand’s remote areas since 2012, has partnered in implementing the project and supporting healthcare delivery in difficult mountain terrains.