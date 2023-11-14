Unveiling India’s Trade Tapestry: India International Trade Fair 2023 Kicks Off at Pragati Maidan

# Endless Trade Possibilities on Display for Two Weeks in Delhi

14th Nov, 2023, New Delhi: On November 14, Pragati Maidan opens its doors to the India International Trade Fair, where 5,000 exhibitors converge to showcase the rich tapestry of India’s trade culture. Partnered by Kerala and Bihar, the fair spotlights states like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh under the theme ‘Vasudhai Vakutumbakam: United by Trade,’ orchestrated by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

*Kerala Pavilion: Tracing Trade Heritage from Muziris to Vizhinjam Port*

Chief Secretary Dr. V. Venu inaugurates the Kerala Pavilion, a 624-square-foot testament to Kerala’s trade history, featuring Muziris heritage and the recent achievement of Vizhinjam port. With 44 stalls narrating the state’s commercial evolution, the pavilion aims to provide a platform for local entrepreneurs to showcase Kerala’s ethnicity and culture.

Business to Business Focus: Opening Nov 14–18, Public Welcome from Nov 19–27

Running from November 14 to 27, the fair dedicates the first five days exclusively to business visitors, creating a B2B atmosphere. Ticket prices range from Rs 500 for adults during business days to Rs 80 for weekdays during general public visitation.

Aiming to foster local entrepreneurship, the fair promises a vibrant showcase of India’s trade diversity at Pragati Maidan.