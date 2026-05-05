NVIDIA’s Software Moat vs. Frontier LLMs: Why CUDA May No Longer Be Invulnerable

In 2026, NVIDIA remains the undisputed leader in the global AI hardware supply market. The company reported record revenue of $215.9 billion last year, generated data center sales of $62.3 billion, and boasted a market capitalization of over $4.5 trillion, maintaining its top-ranked position on the stock screener.

This dominance is not solely due to the exceptional quality of NVIDIA’s GPUs or the new Blackwell processor. Rather, it is largely a result of the deep integration in its software suite that enables the development of the AI models used daily by all of us. From CUDA to libraries and toolchain components, networking and enterprise support — NVIDIA offers a full-stack solution that none of its competitors can yet replicate.

Many industry experts now agree that next-generation frontier LLMs like GPT 5.4 High-Reasoning, Opus 4.7, and Mythos (the new Anthropic model withheld from release when it was deemed too powerful) are rapidly approaching a point where they will be able to develop and optimize their own GPU kernel architecture designs. As a result, NVIDIA will potentially lose its monopoly status in the AI hardware space by providing its competitors with a way to close the gap.

In the future, CUDA could start to resemble a “specification language” type of abstraction. A frontier LLM could take that specification and turn it into actual hardware code for multiple platforms such as Cerebras, Trainium2, or TPU. At this time, this is purely speculative. However, the trajectory of the competitive landscape makes this a plausible possibility. Multiple companies are developing both hardware alternatives to traditional GPU-based solutions and either proprietary or hybrid software stacks. For example, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is offering Trainium2 at better price-performance ratios compared to some of its GPU-based instance offerings, Google is touting Trillium/TPU V6E, and Cerebras continues to unveil large-scale wafer-based systems for both training and inference.

As reported by Meta, KernelEvolve achieved over 60% improvements in inference throughput for ad workload scenarios using NVIDIA GPUs in only a handful of hours, as well as over 25% improvements in training throughput on MTIA. Furthermore, KernelEvolve was capable of generating kernels for heterogeneous hardware including NVIDIA, AMD, CPUs, and custom chips. Therefore, low-level optimizations are quickly becoming faster, more autonomous, and less dependent on weeks of specialized human labor.

The emergence of viable hardware alternatives, combined with the continued ability of next-gen frontier LLMs to automate development and enable rapid optimization, is decreasing the barriers for competing backends. According to Reuters, Google is actively working to undermine NVIDIA’s software lead through efforts to make TPUs more PyTorch-compatible. Additionally, research in the field is starting to focus on creating multi-agent or evolutionary frameworks for GPU kernel optimization — primarily with the goal of industrializing the process engineering knowledge required to achieve optimal performance.

NVIDIA’s massive profits have historically been driven by customers’ willingness to pay the “CUDA premium.” In effect, those customers have agreed to pay a higher price for a significantly easier-to-use and more productive software stack. If a future version of an LLM model — perhaps we’ll soon witness Mythos in action — is successful in developing optimized kernels for TPUs, Trainium2, Cerebras, or other accelerators, then the costs associated with abandoning CUDA will drop, potentially resulting in a decline in NVIDIA stock performance.

While there is no publicly available evidence supporting this eventuality, the pace of improvement in capabilities being demonstrated by new frontier LLMs — particularly in terms of coding — suggests that something we believed would be impossible just a few months ago may indeed become a reality.

Monopolies within technology markets have typically been short-lived, fragile, and ultimately toppled by superior technologies.

While there is little question that NVIDIA is a behemoth that will continue to develop and invest aggressively, there seems to be increasing reason to believe that its position atop the pyramid may eventually be more contestable than most people realize once CUDA becomes no longer invulnerable.