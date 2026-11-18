ATLANTA, Nov 18 — UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Smartways Logistics (Smartways), a healthcare logistics provider serving Australia and New Zealand. Once completed, the acquisition will enhance UPS Healthcare’s time-critical transportation capabilities in the region.

Smartways enables healthcare customers to move critical shipments quickly and reliably, with specialized services for life sciences, medical devices, clinical trials and radiopharmaceuticals. The acquisition will build on UPS Healthcare’s ability to deliver for customers with urgent and complex logistics needs, while expanding the services available in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.

“As healthcare becomes increasingly complex, logistics plays an even more critical role. It takes specialized capabilities and precision at every step to help vital healthcare products reach patients safely, reliably and when they’re needed,” said Wilfredo Ramos, UPS EVP and Chief International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions Officer. “Together with Smartways, we can better serve UPS Healthcare customers and the patients who depend on them.”

“Smartways has grown into a successful healthcare logistics provider in Australia and New Zealand, built on the dedication of our people and medical couriers,” said Marcus Wyborn, Smartways Chair. “The proposed acquisition represents an exciting next chapter, bringing together our expertise in complex, time-critical healthcare logistics with UPS’s global network to optimize end-to-end logistics solutions for our clients. I’d also like to recognize The Riverside Company for its partnership and support. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together and confident about the opportunities ahead.”

The planned acquisition is part of a broader UPS strategy to continue investing in healthcare capabilities in Asia Pacific. From the recently opened Clark hub in the Philippines to healthcare cold-chain capability investments, UPS is building a stronger regional network that gives customers faster, more reliable connections to markets around the world.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to customary regulatory reviews and approvals. The value and terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

Healthcare continues to be an important growth area for UPS, with revenue reaching $3 billion for the third consecutive quarter in Q3. The planned acquisition builds on that strategy adding specialized capabilities as UPS Healthcare, the world’s No. 1 provider of complex healthcare logistics, continues healthcare investments across Asia Pacific.