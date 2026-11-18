MONTREAL & TORONTO, Nov 18 — NorthStar Earth & Space Enterprises, Inc. (TSX: NSTR; NYSE American: NSTR; NSTR.WS) (“NorthStar” or the “Company”), a Montréal-based space and intelligence technology company providing advanced Space Domain Awareness (“SDA”) services, is pleased to announce that its common shares will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). NorthStar’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX on November 18, 2026, under the symbol “NSTR”. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the same symbol.

The TSX listing follows NorthStar’s October 2, 2026, debut on the NYSE American, upon the successful completion of its business combination with Viking Acquisition Corp I (“Viking”) (formerly NYSE: VACI). The additional listing will provide Canadian investors with a domestic market for NorthStar’s shares and support broader access to the Company’s securities.

“Listing on the TSX is a proud moment and an important milestone for NorthStar,” said Stewart Bain, NorthStar’s Founder and CEO. “Realizing the full potential of the space economy depends on knowing what is out there, where it is going and what it is about to do. That is what NorthStar does – Space Domain Awareness (SDA). We deliver timely, trusted space-based intelligence to our customers in Canada and around the world as we continue to expand our space-based sensor constellation.”

NorthStar uses space-based sensors and advanced data analytics to detect, track, and characterize objects in orbit. The Company’s services support government and commercial operators, like the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the Royal Canadian Air Force, to understand orbital activity in an increasingly complex space environment and support safer, more sustainable operations in space.