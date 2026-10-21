Vault by Virat Kohli Expands in West Delhi with New Vikaspuri Club, Secures 500+ Presale Memberships

New Delhi, Oct 21:Vault by Virat Kohli, India’s fitness chain, recently opened its newest club in Vikaspuri. This opening marks the brand’s 34th club in the city, and the most recent phase its expansion across the National Capital Region and Haryana.

Located in Commercial Centre, Hall no. 38, First Floor, Block G, Vikaspuri, Delhi, 110018, the new club spans approximately 7,500 sq. ft, having Vault’s signature environment that blends premium design with functional training environments. Its strategic location gives Vikaspuri residents, and those living in the surrounding neighbourhoods, easy access to a world-class fitness experience.

The response among residents has been exceptionally strong, with the club securing more than 500 memberships during the presale phase. The opening was celebrated with a grand launch event. Among those in attendance were Mukesh Gogia, Founder of Vault by Virat Kohli, who interacted with members and the local fitness community present at the event. Committed to providing members with access to a premium strength and cardio infrastructure, the club is equipped with Matrix fitness equipment.

Mukesh Gogia, Founder of Vault, said,

“Vikaspuri is among the most vibrant and important centres in NCR, with a growing number of health and fitness enthusiasts. We expect to cater to the demands of this fitness conscious community by providing them access to world class facilities and professionals and a thoughtfully designed club that offers an experience based on a community first approach. The over 500 presales memberships verify that Vikaspuri residents are excited to train in an environment that’s designed to offer the most extensive experience possible. We look forward to serving those living in Vikaspuri and the surrounding areas.”

Vikaspuri is the newest location of the Vault by Virat Kohli club and follows the opening earlier this month in Panipat. The recent inauguration maintains the brand’s rapid pace of nationwide expansion. Endeavouring to bring the best fitness experience to more enthusiasts, the brand confirms further expansion to tap into growing domestic demand for organized, premium fitness settings.