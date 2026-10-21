From Four Friends to a Cultural Movement: Kahani Junction Reimagines the Ramayana for a New Generation

Brampton-based cultural organisation brings Broadway-style theatrical production to Canadian audiences, with upcoming performances in Brampton and Ottawa

Ontario, Canada, Oct 21: What began as a conversation among four friends over evening snacks in the winter of 2023 has evolved into Kahani Junction, a Brampton-based non-profit cultural organisation using theatre to bring India’s timeless epic, the Ramayana, to contemporary audiences.

At the heart of this journey is Ram Ki Leela, a large-scale theatrical retelling of the Ramayana that combines traditional storytelling with contemporary stagecraft, elaborate costumes, music, dramatic lighting and immersive visual effects. The production aims to bring the scale and technical sophistication of Broadway-style theatre to the epic while preserving its emotional, spiritual and cultural essence.

Unlike traditional touring productions brought from India, Kahani Junction is a Canadian initiative built by local community members. Its performers include accountants, scientists, parents, senior citizens and children who come together to rehearse and stage the production alongside their professional lives. Spanning three generations, the ensemble transforms the stage into a cinematic experience, bringing the timeless story to life for audiences of different ages.

From a Conversation to a Cultural Movement

The idea behind Kahani Junction emerged from a simple question: How can traditional stories and cultural values remain relevant to younger generations in an increasingly technology-driven and AI-enabled world?

For its founders, the answer was to make culture something people could experience and participate in rather than simply observe. Through live theatre, the organisation seeks to create meaningful connections between generations while introducing younger audiences to the stories and values that have shaped Indian heritage.

The scale of this community engagement is reflected in the organisation’s reported audience figures. Kahani Junction highlights an extraordinary milestone of 80,000 people coming together for a single event, while its productions have collectively reached more than 150,000 live audience members. Its owned digital channels and organic community sharing have also generated more than two million digital reaches, with the organisation attributing its growth to word-of-mouth rather than paid advertising.

The initiative has also attracted institutional interest. An ISKCON centre commissioned a performance after witnessing the production firsthand, while the Office of Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also attended a performance.

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Two Founders, Two Contrasting Roles

At the centre of Ram Ki Leela are its two co-founders, Gaurav Pratap (GP), Business and Strategy Director, who portrays as Ram, and Deep Shukla, Creative Director, who takes on the role of Ravan.

Their contrasting characters bring the epic’s central conflict to life, combining the creative vision and organisational leadership behind the production with their on-stage performances.

“Every night, I lose to my business partner,” jokes Deep Shukla, referring to their dynamic as Ram and Ravan on stage.

Bringing Broadway-Style Production to the Ramayana

A defining feature of Ram Ki Leela is its emphasis on production quality. The performance combines the narrative depth of the Ramayana with the technical elements of contemporary commercial theatre, using carefully designed costumes, props, lighting, music and stage effects to create an immersive experience.

The production’s attention to detail extends to its materials and execution:

Authentic artefacts: Props weighing between 4 and 8 kg have been brought directly from Ayodhya.

Handcrafted costumes: Costumes valued at approximately $ 3,000–4,000 each contribute to the production’s visual scale.

Large-scale execution: A dedicated team of more than 150 artists and crew members works behind the scenes to bring the performances to life.

The organisation’s journey began with community performances at Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton before expanding to audiences across the Greater Toronto Area, including Oshawa and Mississauga. Its growing presence at established theatrical venues represents a further step in bringing Indian cultural storytelling to mainstream stages in Canada.

Passing Cultural Heritage to the Next Generation

In May 2026, the organisation presented a children’s Sundarkand Leela at Triveni Mandir in Brampton. The performance brought young participants onto the stage, allowing them to experience traditional storytelling while developing a deeper connection with their cultural heritage.

Upcoming Performances in Brampton and Ottawa

The organisation reached another significant milestone on October 3, 2026, when it staged two performances of Ram Ki Leela at Brampton’s Rose Theatre. Kahani Junction is preparing to bring Ram Ki Leela to two major events in October.

On October 20, 2026, the production will be presented as part of the Dussehra celebrations at Hindu Sabha in Brampton.

On October 24, 2026, Kahani Junction will take the production to Ottawa, marking its expansion beyond the Greater Toronto Area and bringing its Canadian-produced theatrical interpretation of the Ramayana to Canada’s capital.

These performances form part of the organisation’s broader ambition to develop Ram Ki Leela into a touring cultural experience across Canada and the United States.