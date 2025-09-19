Vedaanta Anugraham: Spacious Villas Redefining Premium Retirement Living in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 19th September, 2025: As high-rises increasingly crowd the Bengaluru skyline, Vedaanta Senior Living presents an alternative that prioritizes space, greenery, and holistic well-being. Vedaanta Anugraham is a thoughtfully designed premium retirement community featuring independent villas that offer residents both comfort and care within a serene environment.

Set across 10 acres with only 114 residences, Anugraham ensures exclusivity, spaciousness, and an intimate community feel. Its strategic location, just 10 minutes from Anekal and close to the highway, combines easy accessibility with a tranquil setting away from the bustle of the city.

The community is anchored by a 30,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, equipped with modern amenities that encourage an active and social lifestyle. Facilities include a badminton court, pickleball court, indoor gym, walking tracks, landscaped gardens, and an amphitheatre – designed to enrich physical, social, and recreational engagement.

Staying true to Vedaanta’s philosophy of ensuring care today and tomorrow, Anugraham also incorporates a planned assisted living facility, providing enhanced medical support for those who may need it in the years ahead. This model allows residents the freedom to enjoy independent living while having the reassurance of long-term care options within the same community.

Highlighting the concept of Anugraham, a villa owner at the project Ajit Asthana shared, “The concept of villas is shrinking today, but we have lived in open spaces all our lives. While planning for retirement, the idea of moving into small apartments was not acceptable to us. We explored many retirement communities, but at Vedaanta, we found everything we needed and dreamt of in a retirement community. The villas here are thoughtfully designed, even with lifts to meet elderly needs. The best part is that they also have assisted living options, giving us the reassurance that if we ever need additional care in the future, it will be available right here.”

Anugraham also stands out for its like-minded cosmopolitan community, attracting consultants, NRIs, entrepreneurs, and professionals who value meaningful connections alongside a comfortable lifestyle. With both assisted and non-assisted living options, residents can choose the plan that aligns best with their needs.

Adding to its appeal is the location advantage. Anekal is a rapidly developing hub, benefitting from proximity to the proposed new airport, reputed hospitals such as Narayana Health, and the upcoming metro connectivity. This ensures that residents enjoy seamless access to modern infrastructure and essential services while still being surrounded by greenery and open landscapes. The balance of connectivity and natural serenity makes Vedaanta Anugraham an ideal choice for retirement living in Bengaluru.