OVHcloud named a ‘Star’ in Markets and Markets ‘Blockchain Market Global Forecast to 2030’ report

Mumbai – September 19th 2025 – With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing hubs for blockchain and Web3 adoption, OVHcloud – the European cloud leader and a global cloud player, today announced that it has been named a ‘Star’ in the Markets and Markets Blockchain Market Global Forecast to 2030 report. This marks the second consecutive year that OVHcloud has received this recognition, underscoring its role in enabling the growth of blockchain organisations worldwide, including in Asia-Pacific and India. OVHcloud’s strong India presence includes a Mumbai data centre launched in 2023, a Point-of-Presence in Mumbai set up since 2020 to reduce latency with Europe, and an established Bangalore office supporting Indian businesses with local expertise.

“India’s developer community and startup ecosystem are playing a vital role in shaping the next chapter of Web3 innovation,” said Terry Maiolo, Vice President–General Manager Asia Pacific, OVHcloud. “Being recognised once again as a ‘Star’ validates our continued investments in sovereign cloud infrastructure for blockchain organisations. Our focus is on enabling innovators across the Asia-Pacific region to build, scale and contribute to the global blockchain economy.”

The Markets and Markets report details OVHcloud’s capabilities and status in the blockchain market, including that it hosts approximately 10% of the Ethereum Mainnet and 26% of Solana nodes. The report also called out OVHcloud’s recent launch of a dedicated startup accelerator for blockchain and Web3 organisations. This accelerator currently hosts twenty startups with credits, training and support from both internal mentors and partners such as Alchemy and Solana Superteams.

The study provides a comprehensive overview of the blockchain market, and specifically recognises OVHcloud for its commitment to transparency, performance, decentralisation and sustainability, enabling blockchain organisations to do business in a fast, powerful, multi-local and reliable way without compromising on their green credentials. Through its proprietary watercooling technology, vertical integration and recycling strategies, OVHcloud provides a sustainable and scalable foundation for Web3 businesses in India and the region.

“Last year, we were promoted as a ‘Star’ from a ‘Pervasive Player’ in the same report and have since advanced further up and to the right in the rankings this year. Today, we continue to drive our support for blockchain organisations by offering dedicated, expert support alongside tailored infrastructure solutions for blockchain ecosystems such as Solana. Our commitment to blockchain is unwavering and we are here to build the future together,” concluded Terry.