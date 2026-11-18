Mumbai, Nov 18: Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (NSE: VAML) traded lower on Wednesday morning, tracking the cautious mood across the Indian stock market. The stock declined nearly 2% as investors booked profits amid weakness in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty.

At around 10:14 AM IST, Vedanta Aluminium shares were trading at ₹389.60, down ₹7.40 or 1.86% from the previous close of ₹397. The stock opened at ₹396 and touched an intraday high of ₹400.50 before slipping to a low of ₹388.60.

The decline came amid broader market pressure, with investors turning cautious after two consecutive sessions of gains. Weak global market signals and a strengthening US dollar also added to concerns across domestic equities.

Over the past 52 weeks, Vedanta Aluminium shares have recorded a high of ₹537 and a low of ₹334. At the current market price, the stock is trading around 27.5% below its yearly high but remains above its 52-week low.

The company’s financial performance has also remained in focus. Its September 2026 quarterly revenue stood at approximately ₹22,410 crore. The Q2 FY2027 earnings update showed revenue ahead of expectations, while earnings per share (EPS) fell short of estimates.

Investors will continue to track aluminium prices, global demand, production costs and the company’s quarterly performance for further direction. Broader market trends and movements in the US dollar are also likely to influence investor sentiment.

For now, the stock remains under pressure as market participants assess global developments and look for signs of a recovery in the metals sector.