Satish Kumar Gorantla, Sales Director at ZINGTRON and Peter Müller, VP Global Custom Solutions at congatec are excited about the extended partnership.

Bengaluru/ Taipei City, India/ Taiwan, Nov 18: congatec – a leading provider of embedded and edge computing technology – announced at embedded world India the expansion of its aReady.YOURS Partner Program through a strategic partnership with Bengaluru-headquartered ZINGTRON Tech. The collaboration is focused on delivering rugged, application-specific embedded box PCs, HMIs as well as industrial workstations and servers designed for demanding markets. By combining congatec’s world-class Computer-on-Module (COM) engineering with ZINGTRON’S deep expertise in design-in support, PCB design, and system integration, OEMs gain access to turnkey, mission-critical systems that lower design risks and significantly accelerate time-to-market.

Within the aReady.YOURS framework, congatec provides the scalable compute core – including standard-based COM-HPC and COM Express modules alongside low-level software building blocks such as operating systems, hypervisors for workload consolidation, and IoT connectivity. ZINGTRON builds upon this foundation with comprehensive design services, providing custom PCB design, mechanical thermal and structural analysis, customized OS creation, and end-to-end product qualification.

Tailored rugged embedded systems for mission-critical markets

The expanded cooperation primarily targets OEMs in avionics, transportation, automation, communication, and defense, with a specific focus on software defined radio systems, real-time edge control, and rugged mission computers. By offering pre-validated reference solutions based on congatec modules, the joint effort enables OEMs to adapt complex hardware and software architectures quickly to specific regional and application demands. This directly meets the requirements of the highly dynamic Indian market, where customers demand high quality, extreme environmental ruggedness, and stringent compliance alongside cost competitiveness and short time to market. Furthermore, long-term availability and seamless upgrade paths significantly lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) across extended program lifecycles.

Another advantage for customers is ZINGTRON’S ability to cover the entire development and production chain under one roof. By sourcing module integration, custom baseboard design, and finished system manufacturing from a single local partner, local OEMs benefit from shorter coordination paths, greater implementation efficiency, and a tightly aligned route from embedded module to fielded system.