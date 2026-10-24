Vedanta awarded two offshore blocks under DSF Bid Round IV

New Delhi, 24 October 2026 | Vedanta has been awarded two offshore blocks under the Discovered Small Field (DSF) IV bidding round, further strengthening its exploration and production portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to India’s energy security ambition. The newly awarded assets include one Shallow Water block KG/OSDSF/G1/2025 and a Deepwater block KG/DWDSF/GD10/2025, located in the offshore Krishna Godavari basin along India’s East Coast.

The awards mark another significant step in the company’s strategy to expand its offshore footprint and unlock the country’s untapped hydrocarbon potential using, advanced technologies and efficient project execution. The blocks were awarded to the company’s leadership at the contract signing ceremony held in the presence of Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, in New Delhi.

Commenting on the development, Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO and Whole Time Director, Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited said: “As India’s leading private oil & gas producer, we are committed to increasing production to meet the growing energy demands of the country. Offshore basins hold significant resource potential and will play a key role in reducing import dependency for oil & gas. The new blocks will augment our portfolio in the East Coast, and we look forward to leveraging our technical expertise, operational capabilities and partnerships to responsibly explore and develop these assets as part of our future growth roadmap.”

The awards come at a time when India is intensifying efforts to enhance domestic hydrocarbon production through policy reforms and renewed exploration activity. They are also closely aligned with the Government’s Samudra Manthan – National Deepwater Exploration Mission, which seeks to unlock India’s offshore resources through accelerated exploration, faster development of discoveries, technology deployment and greater investment in deepwater and frontier basins.

The addition of the new DSF blocks further strengthens the company’s growing offshore portfolio which has already initiated Deepwater exploration activities including conducting 3D CSEM surveys and derisking prospects for drilling in the KG Basin. As India’s leading private oil and gas producer, Vedanta Oil & Gas remains committed to investing in exploration and production opportunities that can contribute to increasing domestic hydrocarbon output, reducing import dependence, and supporting the country’s aspiration of becoming a leading global economy. About Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (formerly MALCO Energy Limited) Vedanta Oil and Gas (BSE: 544782 | NSE: VOGL) is India’s leading private sector oil and gas exploration and production company, unlocking the nation’s hydrocarbon potential to strengthen energy security. Operating under the brand ‘Cairn’, the company holds interests in 43 blocks spanning over 44,000 sqkm of acreage across India, with gross 2P (proved plus probable) and 2C (contingent) resources of 1.3 bnboe.

Its producing assets span key hydrocarbon basins in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, supported by technology-led exploration, advanced subsurface expertise, and world-class engineering capabilities. With a diverse portfolio of conventional and unconventional resources and a strong pipeline of upcoming growth projects, Vedanta Oil & Gas aims to significantly expand domestic production towards India’s energy security and economic growth. The company is committed to achieving Net Zero, advancing responsible energy development while creating sustainable value for the nation, communities, and shareholders.