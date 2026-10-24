Apollo Adlux Hospital Launches Specialised ‘Menopause Clinic’ in Angamaly

Kochi, October 24, 2026: Marking a significant advancement in women’s healthcare, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly, has officially launched a dedicated Menopause Clinic -‘Sakhi’. The specialized facility is designed to support women navigating the menopausal transition, helping them maintain optimal physical health, emotional well-being, and lifestyle confidence.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Guest Reetha Paul, Chairperson, Angamaly Municipal Corporation; Dr. Remesh Kumar R, Director, Medical Services, Apollo Adlux Hospital and Dr. Saju Samuel Jacob, Medical Superintendent.

Located on the 4th Floor near to the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, the Menopause Clinic will offer expert consultations to address the complex physical, emotional, and hormonal changes experienced during menopause. The services of the clinic will be available every Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The clinic will be led by a Dr. Elizabeth Jacob, Senior Consultant & HOD, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Apollo Adlux Hospital; Dr. Mercy C V, Senior Consultant; Dr. Lekha K L, Senior Consultant; Dr. Anjana Venugopalan, Consultant and Dr Ponny M S, Consultant.