Ventiva Completes Custom Manufacturing Line

FREMONT, Calif., Nov 11 — Ventiva®, a leader in solid-state cooling solutions, today announced its custom manufacturing line for the Ventiva ionic cooling subsystem has been built and operationally qualified at Crystal Precision (M) Sdn. Bhd. (“CPM”), a member of the Clarion Malaysia Group of Companies.

The new production line was purpose-built for Ventiva’s thermal management solutions, from engineering tooling to process controls to quality checkpoints. The line leverages CPM’s International Automotive Task Force / IATF 16949: 2016 quality management certification, which promotes continual business improvement, mitigates defects, and reduces variation and waste in the supply chain.

“CPM has proven to be a strong, capable partner throughout the development of this custom line, and its qualification reinforces our commitment to Malaysia as a long-term manufacturing base for Ventiva,” said Tim Lester, COO and CFO, Ventiva. “With a full supply chain now established in-region and a local team in place to manage operations, we have the foundation to scale the manufacturing line of Ventiva ionic cooling subsystems.”

“Working with Ventiva to bring this custom line to life has further deepened the relationship we’ve built together since 2024,” said Stephen Goh, General Manager, Marketing at Clarion Malaysia Sdn Bhd. “Qualifying this purpose-built line reflects the trust between our teams and our shared commitment to delivering quality and precision as Ventiva scales in Malaysia.”

Technical Background: Ventiva Ionic Cooling Technology

Ventiva’s solid-state, all-electronic heat transfer technology leverages the principles of electrohydrodynamic (EHD) flow to move ionized air molecules within an electric field. This ionic cooling innovation moves air without mechanical fans, creating silent, vibration-free airflow. Unlike traditional cooling systems, Ventiva solutions scale easily, integrate cleanly into system designs, and enable airflow configurations that were not previously possible.

The Ventiva thermal management subsystem is thin, lightweight, and highly modular, and is engineered to adapt to diverse system architectures. It is comprised of a self-contained air blower device, fin stack, and vapor chamber or heat pipe, delivering optimized cooling efficiency up to 1.1 CFM per device. The air blower devices can be positioned adjacent to heat sources including SoCs, memory, and power delivery components, without the space constraints imposed by traditional fan-based cooling.