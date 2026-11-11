Cadeler Secures Exclusive Offshore Wind Project Deal

NORWICH, England, Nov 11 — Cadeler today announces that it has signed an exclusivity agreement with an undisclosed client for wind turbine and foundation installation at a large-scale offshore wind farm in the UK.

The installation campaign is expected to commence around 2030, with the foundations campaign to be executed using an A-Class vessel and an O-Class vessel, and the wind turbines to be installed by a P-Class vessel.

This agreement reflects the importance of securing installation capacity early in the development of large-scale offshore wind projects.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, comments: “We are very pleased to announce this significant project, which is another important endorsement of the capabilities of our fleet, the experience of our people and Cadeler’s ability to deliver increasingly large and complex offshore wind projects.”