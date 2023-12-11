Veranda Learning Solutions and Illinois Tech Partner to Offer Tech-Focused Courses and K–12 Dual Credit Programs

CHENNAI, 11th December 2023: Veranda Learning Solutions, a listed enterprise offering end-to-end solutions in education, announced a strategic partnership with Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech), Chicago’s sole technology-focused university is dedicated to advancing technology and innovation and renowned for its commitment to hands-on learning and outcomes for graduates.

This collaboration aims to enhance the educational offerings in both information technology and K–12 Dual Credit programs, providing students with unparalleled access to cutting-edge courses and fostering a seamless pathway to higher education. Technology courses will be offered through Veranda subsidiary Edureka, and Veranda K–12 will offer the dual credit program.

Illinois Tech, recognized as #1 in Illinois, #23 in the U.S., and #16 for Salary Impact among graduates by the Wall Street Journal, extends its global footprint through this partnership. Veranda Learning, with its vast network of nearly 200 centers across India, and Edureka, boasting more than 70 centers, are well positioned to disseminate Illinois Tech’s cutting-edge curriculum to a vast pool of more than 75,000 students annually.

In the realm of information technology, Edureka, a Veranda Enterprise specializing in upskilling, and Illinois Tech are set to launch a series of courses, including the highly anticipated Data Engineering program, targeting life-long learners, particularly career changers and career growers. This initiative leverages Illinois Tech’s renowned faculty and Edureka’s expertise in online learning to engage students in acquiring stackable credentials that lead to credits for higher education, combining theoretical knowledge with the practical skills essential for them to thrive in a rapidly evolving information technology market.

In the K–12 Dual Credit programs, this partnership offers students in grades 8–12 valuable foundational knowledge. It allows learners to earn credits that can be applied toward higher education at international universities. This unique approach bridges the gap between secondary and tertiary education, preparing students for a seamless transition to the global academic arena.