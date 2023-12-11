Verisys CEO Recognized Among ‘Best CEOs’ by Comparably

(Louisville, Kentucky– December 11, 2023)– Verisys, a comprehensive platform of data, analytics, and services that supports enterprise-wide compliance in the U.S. healthcare industry, announces today its CEO, Charlie Falcone, was named one of Comparably’s Best CEOs in the large category. Comparably, a leading workplace culture platform, evaluated Charlie with anonymous feedback from current employees.

“I’m excited to be recognized with this award. It’s our company’s mission to empower healthcare organizations through verified, timely data, and being able to serve our customers begins with empowering your internal team,” said Charlie Falcone, CEO at Versiys.

Comparably surveyed current employees through structured questions on different workplace topics. Each answer was given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. The final data set was compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

Verisys serves the healthcare industry through solutions that assist healthcare providers in credentialing, compliance, and workforce management to improve the overall quality of care for patients. Under Charlie’s leadership, Verisys has also been recognized as a Top Workplace in the Nation and a Top Place to Work in Salt Lake City and Louisville.

About Verisys Corporation

Verisys provides a comprehensive technology platform of data, analytics, and services that supports enterprise-wide compliance in the U.S. healthcare industry. Verisys protects healthcare consumers by enforcing competency and regulatory compliance, system integrity, and patient safety through transparency. Verisys verifies credentials and screens and monitors millions of healthcare providers annually across all sectors of the healthcare economy. For nearly 30 years, Verisys has developed and implemented highly secure technology solutions for some of the country’s largest healthcare delivery and support organizations. Verisys is an NCQA-certified and URAC-accredited Credentials Verification Organization. For more information, please visit: www.verisys.com