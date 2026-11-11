VerticalScope Enters AI Data Partnerships

TORONTO, Nov 11 — VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (“VerticalScope” or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA; OTCQX: VFORF) today announced that it has entered into agreements with two frontier AI labs. Under the agreements, VerticalScope will make available a select portion of community content for use in connection with the counterparties’ AI models and products.

The Company expects to begin recognizing revenue under the agreements in the fourth quarter of 2026. The agreements also provide for two potential revenue streams: fees for content delivered, based on the volume of tokens accepted, with the potential for additional data refreshes; and/or usage-based fees, as determined by the counterparty, tied to how much VerticalScope content contributes to AI-generated responses. The agreements currently cover a select number of the Company’s communities. Consistent with the terms of the agreements, the Company is not disclosing the counterparties or financial terms.

“Having two frontier AI labs independently enter into agreements for our data reinforces our conviction that two decades of authentic, expert, human conversation is among the most valuable data assets in AI, and it cannot be recreated,” said Chris Goodridge, CEO of VerticalScope. “As synthetic content floods the web, we believe the premium on high-quality human-generated data will continue to rise, and AI models depend on it. We continue to engage with additional potential partners and expect to further expand our data offerings.”