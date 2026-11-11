Zevia to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES, Nov 11 — Zevia PBC (“Zevia”) (NYSE:ZVIA), the Company that provides naturally delicious, zero sugar better-for-you beverages, today announced that Alexandre Ruberti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Girish Satya, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Management will meet with investors and participate in a presentation on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at approximately 9:30 am CT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay will be available at https://investors.zevia.com/ for thirty (30) days.