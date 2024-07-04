Vi to enhance network capabilities in Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, 4th July 2024: Vi (Vodafone Idea), a leading telecom operator, today reaffirmed its commitment to delivering superior network connectivity and experiences in Punjab and Haryana. Vi will prioritize these circles in its ongoing network enhancement initiatives after successfully raising Rs 18,000 crore in an FPO.

In a press event in the city today, the company shared that it will first focus on adding L 900 and L 2100 spectrum, aimed at enhancing indoor network experiences for telecom users across the state. This deployment of spectrum will improve coverage and connectivity in urban areas with dense building infrastructure, as well as in suburban and rural areas where signal penetration can be difficult. It will enhance voice call quality, support better messaging and improve data browsing (internet) experience indoors.

Over the past two years, Vi has invested in network improvements across Punjab and Haryana and has upgraded core networks to offer seamless service, be 5 G ready, strengthen VoLTE architecture, and roll out VoWIFI for better indoor voice experiences.

Vi’s robust network currently covers 97.7% of population in the two states. To further expand and enhance its network capabilities, it will soon start expanding L900 spectrum covering towns like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ambala, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Karnal and Kurukshetra in Punjab and Haryana.

In addition to these technological advancements, Vi has also strengthened its retail presence in the two states. It now has over 350 exclusive stores including Vi Stores, Shops and Mini Stores. Its distribution network includes nearly 800 distributors and 56,000 recharge outlets, ensuring comprehensive service and support for customers. Every Vi Store has specialized desks for fast-tracking customer redressals as well as highly skilled customer support on helplines.

“Our goal is to provide customers with the best network experience by investing in the expansion of 4G coverage and enhancing data capacity. Additionally, as customers demand better choices, we have built a digital ecosystem with our partners to offer a differentiated experience. The Vi App serves as a multi-utility platform, offering games, entertainment, cloud gaming, utility bill payments and more.” said Abhijit Kishore, COO, Vodafone Idea

“Vi’s data offerings are designed with an innovative approach to meet our customers’ wants. Take for instance, the Vi Hero plan gives unlimited calling, ability to carry forward unused data, enjoying streaming benefits & free subscription to OTT content. Additionally, we have also introduced ‘Choose Your benefits’ for post-paid subscribers wherein customers get an added option of choosing benefits as per their requirements.” he added.

Over the past year, Vi has been making significant strides in enhancing digital experience. The Vi App offers entertainment like other OTT apps, with over 400 LIVE TV channels and Video on Demand (VoD) content. It also offers games like Free Fire and Call of Duty, and supports utility bill payments, enabling users to pay electricity, water, LPG bills, recharge FASTAG, renew DTH or broadband subscriptions, and pay insurance premiums or loan EMIs. Through Vi App, user can raise service request anytime anywhere, do easy recharge, pay bill etc.

Some of its most recent offers include:

· Vi Guarantee Program Vi users will get 130GB of guaranteed extra data over a period of one year, implying that 10GB of data will be credited to their account automatically every 28 days for 13 consecutive recharge cycles. This offer is valid only for Vi subscribers with 5G smartphones or who have recently upgraded to a new 4G/5G smartphone.

· Vi Movies & TV This is the only single App that lets prepaid users explore 13+ OTT apps, 400+ live TV channels and provides complimentary access on two devices to several content libraries for just Rs 202 per month for prepaid users (as part of the the Vi Pro Plan that offers extra 5Gb data for prepaid users) and Rs 199 for postpaid users. Vi has recently launched Vi MTV Plus Plan, offering 17+OTT Apps and over 350 Live TV Channels for Rs 248 per month. This plan includes an extra 6GB of data for prepaid users.

For those seeking to get more for less, the Vi MTV Lite plan provides easy access to 17 OTT Apps with an extensive content catalogue on a single mobile device, along with an additional 2GB of data.

· Given the popularity and growth potential of OTT services, Vi is expanding its bundling plans. Currently, Vi offers OTT bundles with Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, and SunNxt, with more partnerships coming soon.