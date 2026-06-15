Vietjet launches promotional fares from INR11 across India-Vietnam network, opens new gateway to Sri Lanka

Mumbai, June 15, 2026 – Vietjet is offering 40,000 promotional Eco tickets from INR11 (excluding taxes and fees) across its India-Vietnam network and other routes, alongside the announcement of a new direct Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route, expanding the airline’s presence in South Asia.

From now until 9.30 PM on June 21, 2026 (IST), the promotional Eco fares can be booked using the code FLYVIETJET. In addition, passengers booking Deluxe, SkyBoss, and Business tickets can enjoy a 20% discount with the code FLYVJ. The offer is valid on all Vietjet routes connecting India and Vietnam, as well as the new Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo service, for travel between August 18, 2026, and March 31, 2027 (blackout periods and route-specific conditions apply).

Through its growing flight network, Vietjet offers Indian travellers enhanced access to Vietnam and beyond, with direct connections from Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to the major Vietnamese hubs of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The airline’s latest Sri Lanka service, scheduled to commence on August 18, 2026, is expected to strengthen connectivity between South Asia and Southeast Asia, creating greater opportunities for leisure, business, and regional travel.

Passengers flying with Vietjet can enjoy a range of hot meals and Vietnamese specialties, including Pho, Banh mi, and Vietnamese iced coffee, served onboard by the airline’s professional cabin crew. Travelers can also benefit from the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program, which enables members to earn and redeem points across a network of more than 250 brands spanning travel, dining, shopping, and lifestyle services.