Cohere Health India Global Innovation Center Recognized at ET Edge GCC Summit 2026

Pune/Bengaluru, India | June 15 – Cohere Health®, the leading clinical intelligence and operations platform for health plans, has been named an “Impactful GCC” at the ET Edge GCC Summit 2026. The award recognizes Cohere Health India’s Global Innovation Centre (GIC) for its contributions to innovation, operational excellence, talent development, and measurable business impact across the company’s global operations.

The ET Edge GCC Summit convenes industry leaders, policymakers, and GCC pioneers to celebrate organizations advancing significant transformation through their India operations. For Cohere Health, receiving this award emphasizes the growing role of its GIC in advancing the company’s mission to optimize the speed, cost, and quality of care with shared clinical intelligence and connected operations.

“This recognition reflects the dedication, innovation, and collaborative spirit of our teams, whose efforts continue to drive meaningful outcomes for our customers and the healthcare ecosystem,” said Himanshu Gandhi, site general manager for Cohere Health India. “Central to our success is the close partnership with our global teams, how we work and deliver results at scale.”

Cohere Health expanded its global innovation strategy with the launch of its Hyderabad GIC in early 2026, strengthening the company’s ability to support technology, product development, clinical intelligence, business operations and, ultimately, improved care delivery and health outcomes.

India’s GCC ecosystem is increasingly shaping how global healthcare organizations build capacity, fuel innovation, and scale operations. As Cohere Health expands its presence in India, the company remains committed to investing in local talent, deepening its clinical and technical expertise, and delivering value to the patients, providers, and health plans they serve.