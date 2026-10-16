Viking Names Seven New River Ships

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 — Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced the naming of its seven newest river ships during a simultaneous ceremony in Amsterdam that virtually connected locations across Europe and Egypt. The celebration honored seven distinguished travel advisors and industry leaders who served as godparents, recognizing their longstanding relationships with Viking and contributions to the company’s success.

Of the seven new river ships, the Viking Haki, the Viking Halogi, the Viking Sjofn and the Viking Rota will sail Viking’s most popular itineraries along the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers. The Viking Ptah operates on the Nile River, where the Viking Sekhmet will also begin sailing in 2027. The Viking Fjolvar explores the Seine River.

“Throughout history, rivers have inspired exploration, connecting people, cultures and civilizations. For nearly 30 years, Viking has carried forward that spirit of discovery, introducing curious travelers to the world’s most remarkable destinations,” said Leah Talactac, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viking. “As we name our seven newest river ships, we are especially proud to honor travel advisor partners who have been an integral part of our journey. It is a privilege to recognize seven of these exceptional partners as godparents in gratitude for their meaningful contributions to Viking’s success.”

Viking Naming Ceremony

For thousands of years, maritime tradition has called for new ships to be ceremonially named by a godmother. Viking has adapted this custom and extended the tradition to include godfathers, appointing individuals who have made an impact either in the world or in the life of Viking. During the ceremony, each godparent offered good wishes for the safety of their ship’s guests and crew.

The seven travel advisors and industry leaders honored as godparents represent some of Viking’s most valued relationships across the global travel advisor community:

Shelby Steudle , President, Pavlus Travel – Godmother of the Viking Fjolvar. During Pavlus Travel’s more than 20-year partnership with Viking, Shelby has been a valued advocate for Viking and has helped drive the company’s continued growth.

, President, Pavlus Travel – Godmother of the Viking Fjolvar. During Pavlus Travel’s more than 20-year partnership with Viking, Shelby has been a valued advocate for Viking and has helped drive the company’s continued growth. Michael Londregan , Senior Vice President, Global Markets, Virtuoso – Godfather of the Viking Ptah. Michael has been a valued partner to Viking, helping strengthen the company’s presence through the Virtuoso network in Australia and New Zealand.

, Senior Vice President, Global Markets, Virtuoso – Godfather of the Viking Ptah. Michael has been a valued partner to Viking, helping strengthen the company’s presence through the Virtuoso network in Australia and New Zealand. Ealeen Wong , Senior Director of Strategy, Partnerships & Sales for Expedia Group’s Global Cruise Business – Godmother of the Viking Rota. Ealeen has played an important role in expanding Viking’s relationship with Expedia Cruises across the U.S. and Canada.

, Senior Director of Strategy, Partnerships & Sales for Expedia Group’s Global Cruise Business – Godmother of the Viking Rota. Ealeen has played an important role in expanding Viking’s relationship with Expedia Cruises across the U.S. and Canada. Michael Consoli , Owner, Cruise Planners – Godfather of the Viking Sekhmet. A longtime champion of Viking since 2010, Michael is the company’s top-producing global travel advisor.

, Owner, Cruise Planners – Godfather of the Viking Sekhmet. A longtime champion of Viking since 2010, Michael is the company’s top-producing global travel advisor. Carol Porter , Co-Owner, The Roaming Boomers – Godmother of the Viking Haki. Carol and her husband are Viking advocates and have become the company’s top-producing travel advisors within the Virtuoso network.

, Co-Owner, The Roaming Boomers – Godmother of the Viking Haki. Carol and her husband are Viking advocates and have become the company’s top-producing travel advisors within the Virtuoso network. Carol Shaddix , Owner, Imagine Going There Travel – Godmother of the Viking Halogi. A dedicated advocate for Viking, Carol has grown Imagine Going There to become the company’s second-highest-producing travel advisor globally.

, Owner, Imagine Going There Travel – Godmother of the Viking Halogi. A dedicated advocate for Viking, Carol has grown Imagine Going There to become the company’s second-highest-producing travel advisor globally. Danielle “Dani” Galloway, Global Managing Director, Luxury and Independent, Flight Centre Travel Group – Godmother of the Viking Sjofn. Dani helped establish Viking as the #1 cruise line within Flight Centre’s Travel Associates brand.

The ceremony, hosted in Amsterdam alongside the Viking Rota and the Viking Haki, was connected virtually to the five other new ships across three additional countries. The Viking Fjolvar was in Les Andelys, France; the Viking Halogi and the Viking Sjofn were in Rostock, Germany; and the Viking Ptah and the Viking Sekhmet were in Luxor, Egypt.

Viking Executive Chairman Torstein Hagen welcomed guests to the celebration, which featured performances by Sissel Kyrkjebø, one of the world’s leading crossover sopranos and godmother of the Viking Jupiter®, and Norwegian violinist Tor Jaran Apold.