Vivint Comfort IQ, Explained: How a Home Security System Helps Run the Thermostat

Vivint Comfort IQ uses the sensors and devices in a Vivint security system to tell when people are home, away, or asleep, and it adjusts the thermostat to match. Vivint describes it as an AI-powered energy management platform that uses insights from smart devices throughout the home to optimize HVAC energy usage without sacrificing comfort.

What the Security System Tells the Thermostat

Security systems are already common in U.S. homes. Parks Associates found that 37% of U.S. internet households own a security system, up from 31% in 2022.

In a Vivint home, Comfort IQ uses that security system. It draws occupancy and activity insights from the system’s sensors and devices and from the thermostat itself. A standard thermostat follows whatever setting or schedule it was given. Comfort IQ adjusts heating and cooling based on whether the household is home or away, and over time it learns the household’s routines and predicts when people will be there. There is no schedule to program.

Who Stays in Control

After opting in through the Vivint app, the homeowner sets preferred temperatures, and Comfort IQ works within them. Anyone who wants the house warmer can tap the Smart Thermostat, ask Google Home, or open the Vivint app. That app also runs the locks and cameras, and it shows HVAC performance insights and energy insights for the home.

What the Research Found

Tierra Resource Consultants ran an independent, year-long study of 50,000 Vivint households across five major U.S. climate zones. Measured against homes held at a constant temperature, Comfort IQ reduced HVAC runtime by an average of 13%.

Vivint reports average annual household savings of $210 nationwide. Up to $300 in annual savings is estimated for households in certain higher-demand regions. Actual savings may vary and are not guaranteed.

Getting Started With Comfort IQ

Comfort IQ works with the home’s existing gas or electric HVAC system, and it requires a Vivint Smart Thermostat. A Vivint security customer who adds the thermostat can turn Comfort IQ on for free in the app. Vivint professionally installs and configures every smart home system, including Comfort IQ-enabled devices.

About Vivint

Vivint sells home security, smart home and energy products from its headquarters in Utah. The company provides 24/7 customer support and monitoring.