INDIA’S VISION OF “VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBAKAM” TAKES CENTRE STAGE IN ROME

Rome, Italy | 6 November 2026

Strengthening India’s message of global unity, humanity and sustainability, Dr. Sanjaanaa Jon and Dr. Bart S. Fisher, a three-time Nobel Prize nominee, met Shri Gaurav Gandhi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Rome, to share their vision of bringing nations and communities together through humanitarian service, cultural diplomacy and environmental responsibility.

The meeting highlighted the collective international vision of GIVE LIFE FOUNDATION, PACT (Par Anand Charitable Trust) and BISLERI H2OMOVEMENT, under the global initiative WE ARE THE NEW WORLD.

Inspired by the timeless Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – The World Is One Family”, and aligned with the global outlook and vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the initiative seeks to unite young people, institutions, artists and humanitarian leaders around water conservation, sustainability, interfaith harmony and service to humanity.

With its signature message “Walk for Water, Walk for Life”, BISLERI H2OMOVEMENT aims to transform awareness into action, empowering the next generation to become ambassadors of a sustainable and compassionate world.

The meeting in Rome marks an important step in taking India’s message beyond borders — building bridges between nations through collaboration, culture and a shared commitment to humanity.

WE ARE THE NEW WORLD

One World. One Family. One Future.

UNITY • HUMANITY • SUSTAINABILITY

Give Life Foundation | PACT | BISLERI H2OMOVEMENT

Walk for Water, Walk for Life. Every Drop Counts.