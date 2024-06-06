New Delhi, 6th June, 2024: Voltas Limited, India’s No. 1 AC company, from the house of Tata’s and Voltbek Home Appliances Pvt Ltd, a JV between Voltas and Europe’s leading free-standing consumer durables player, Arçelik, announced its participation in the Consumer Electronic World Expo 2024. Scheduled to be held at YashoBhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi, from 6th to 8th June 2024, the event is organized in association with the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

Voltas and Voltas Beko will present their latest offerings across various categories including advanced air conditioning solutions and state-of-the-art commercial refrigeration. They will also display their cutting-edge home appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and microwaves, designed to cater to the modern consumer’s needs.

Speaking on Consumer Electronic World Expo, 2024, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO of Voltas Ltd, said, “We are delighted to participate in the Consumer Electronic World Expo 2024. This platform allows us to showcase our latest innovations and strengthen our relationships with partners and customers across India. We are confident that our futuristic and state-of-the-art products will significantly benefit our business partners and end-users.” Mr. Bakshi elaborated on the trust and loyalty of consumers, which have been instrumental in the company’s success, “The unwavering trust of our consumers in Voltas and Voltas Beko products has been a cornerstone of our success. This trust is reflected in our consistent achievements and milestones every year. Our products are known for their superior quality, convenience, and advanced technology, which have made them a preferred choice among consumers. This has enabled us to achieve remarkable growth and expand our market presence year after year. Through this expo, we aim to have fruitful conversations and grow our business while engaging with new as well as existing customers from the industry.”

With a focus on innovation, quality, energy efficiency, and sustainability, Voltas and Voltas Beko continue to lead the market by offering a broad array of products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.

Voltas is committed to expanding their market presence and penetrating new geographies while staying at the forefront of technological advancements in their respective categories. The wide range of Voltas and Voltas Beko products are showcased at the “Hall of Fame” (Hall No. 2, Stall No. A20), located near the conference area, from 6th to 8th June 2024.