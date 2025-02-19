Voltas Beko Redefines Home Innovation: Exclusive Flipkart Launch of products in the SDA Category

India, 19th February 2025: Voltas Beko, a leading name in home appliances category, is excited to announce the launch of its two latest innovations in the Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) category, the Mixer Grinder and Dry Iron, is now available exclusively on Flipkart. Designed with cutting-edge technology and customer convenience in mind, the new products promise to elevate the home experience for modern consumers.

The Voltas Beko powerful Mixer Grinder boasts of a powerful motor, durable design, and multiple speed settings, making it ideal for all types of grinding, blending, and juicing. With unique features like GrindX blades and anti-topple base, and a sleek, compact design, it ensures both efficiency and style in the kitchen. It is designed to handle everything from smoothies to chutneys with ease, offering versatility to meet every culinary need. On the other hand, Voltas Beko Dry Iron is a lightweight dry iron with multiple temperature settings, that will help to iron clothes, remove wrinkles, and make them look crisp and tidy.

Mr. Jayant Balan, Chief Executive Officer of Voltas Beko, announced the launch of the Voltas Beko powerful Mixer Grinder and Dry Iron on Flipkart. “These products are designed to cater to the demands of today’s fast-paced, modern lifestyle,” he stated. “We’ve incorporated cutting-edge features to ensure high performance, durability, and convenience.”

To celebrate the launch, Flipkart will offer exclusive discounts and numerous deals on these products for a limited time. Customers can look forward to easy online ordering, fast delivery, and a hassle-free return policy.

Mr. Balan emphasized that launching these products on Flipkart is a strategic move to provide customers with a seamless online shopping experience. He expressed confidence that these products will become essential in every household.

Mr. Anurag Nair, Senior Director Large Appliances of Flipkart added, “Consumers trust Flipkart for its superior customer services. It was natural for us to partner with such a strong brand like Voltas Beko, so their technogically advanced products are accessible to our consumers.”

The products are available exclusively on Flipkart since the first week of February 2025.

Voltas Beko is a leading a leading brand in the consumer appliances space with high-quality home appliances, specializing in innovative products that enhance everyday life of its consumers. With a focus on reliability, performance, and customer satisfaction, Voltas Beko has become a trusted brand in households across the country.