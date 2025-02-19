Honouring India’s Sustainable Textile Heritage with CITI- Aalekh Foundation Textile Heritage Reviver Award and Earthloom- The Threads of Heritage

Aalekh Foundation, the knowledge partner for CITI Textile Sustainability Awards in support of Uttar Pradesh Tourism acknowledged the artisans, designers, and organizations who have worked relentlessly to sustain and revive India’s textile traditions with The Heritage Textile Reviver Award. The dedication of these artisans ensured that the craft of weaving, deeply rooted in our history, continued to flourish in the future.

Aalekh Foundation and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) also showcased an afternoon of timeless expertise and eco-conscious fashion, Earthloom- The Threads of Heritage at Bharat Tex 2025 on February 17th, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Having a grand showcase of India’s finest sustainable textiles from Designers Rosy Ahluwalia, Shilpi Gupta, Daniel Syiem, and Sanjukta Dutta, the show was designed to give our traditional weaves the recognition they truly deserve.

Chief Guest at the event was Shri Pabitra Margherita, Hon’ble Minister of State for Textiles & Guest of Honor was Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles.

Dastakar was recognized as the winner of the show, followed by 23:23 Designs and Lahe Looms as first and second runner ups respectively. The special award was honoured to the Department of Textiles Meghalaya Government.

Founded by Dr. Rennie Joyy in 2015, the foundation is extremely dedicated to creating a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive society. Paramount to fostering the G20 goals, while prioritizing on women and child welfare, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and cultural preservation, Aalakh Foundation actively promotes Indian heritage, culture, and climate change advocacy, fostering a deeper connection with India’s rich traditions while addressing modern societal challenges.

In the words of Dr. Rennie Joyy, Founder of the Aalekh Foundation, “We hope to collaborate more and contribute to a thriving future for the textile sector and beyond. Each of the weaves displayed in Earthloom- The Threads of Heritage, we vision to reflect India’s artistic legacy and sustainability principles by connecting artisans to global markets.”