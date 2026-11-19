Wagweda Ayurveda is introducing a six-product portfolio spanning skincare, herbal tea, massage, oral care and traditional Ayurvedic wellness categories. The range brings together Kimaya Ayurvedic Ubtan, Anubandh Ayurvedic Tea, Snehal Ayurvedic Massage Tailam, Dantesh Ayurvedic Dantamanjan, Trihari Ayurvedic Triphala and Sukham Ayurvedic Nasya.

Designed around a botanical visual identity and familiar Ayurvedic product categories, the collection gives consumers a single brand through which to explore different traditional self-care and wellness formats. Each product has its own category and use context, while the collection is presented under a consistent Wagweda Ayurveda identity.

The portfolio includes Kimaya, an ubtan-style skin cleanser; Anubandh, a herbal tea; Snehal, a massage tailam; Dantesh, a traditional tooth powder; Trihari, a Triphala product; and Sukham, a Nasya oil. Product ingredients, directions and applicable cautions should be read on approved product labels.

Wagweda Ayurveda products are [AVAILABLE / WILL BE AVAILABLE] through [WEBSITE / RETAIL / DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS]. For product information, availability and media enquiries, contact the details below.

About Wagweda Ayurveda

Wagweda Ayurveda is working as a Marketing Firm which is repack and marketing the products Run under Proprietorship by Vishal Bhagwan Patil Located :- Plot No. 1, Dhandai Nagar Near Stedium, Gondur Road, Deopur, Dhule. 424002 (Maharashtra) India. It’s current portfolio comprises six products across personal care and Ayurvedic wellness categories.

Media contacts :

Contact; 9422789335