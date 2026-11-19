Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes Kimi Antonelli’s emergence as youngest ever Formula One world champion is perfectly timed to increase impact of exciting World Cup event

Bahrain-based Vedant Menon among young hopefuls chasing success in Malaysia

Dubai, UAE, Nov 19: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes the FIA Karting Arrive and Drive World Cup will continue to open up the sport to a wider international pool of competitors by reducing the traditional barriers to entry.

The second edition of the World Cup event gets under way today (Thursday) with 78 drivers from 37 nationalities worldwide going into action at the LYL International Circuit in Selangor, Malaysia, Asia’s largest karting venue.

The four-day event, hosted by Motor Sports Singapore, will see Junior (12-14) and Senior (14-18) categories of emerging drivers competing in identical, standardised Kosmic Mercury karts with Vortex SV engines, provided by OTK Group and Vega tyres.

The format reduces costs for competitors while keeping the emphasis on driver skill, reinforcing the FIA’s commitment to making motorsport more accessible, encouraging wider participation and developing the next generation of talent.

FIA President Ben Sulayem believes Kimi Antonelli’s emergence as the youngest ever FIA Formula One World Drivers’ Champion, following a successful karting career, is perfectly timed to increase the impact of the FIA Karting Arrive and Drive World Cup as an exciting new chapter for grassroots motorsport globally.

“The FIA Karting Arrive and Drive World Cup is one of the flagship events on the international karting calendar, building on the success of its inaugural edition and demonstrating the exciting potential of this innovative format,” said the FIA President. “Returning to the LYL International Circuit in Malaysia, the competition continues to showcase how Arrive and Drive is transforming karting by reducing barriers to entry, increasing affordability and ensuring that talent remains the defining factor on track. “This event provides an important platform for emerging drivers from around the world to demonstrate their abilities and take the next step in their sporting careers. “As we continue to strengthen the pathway from grassroots to the highest levels of our sport, initiatives such as Arrive and Drive play a vital role in identifying and developing the champions of the future.”

The FIA President believes passionately in the importance of karting, and the need to open up the sport to a much bigger young audience worldwide, and this was his motivation for founding the MENA Karting Championship Nations Cup in 2020.

Among the young hopefuls chasing Arrive and Drive success in Malaysia over the next three days is Bahrain-based Vedant Menon, who qualified for the senior class as one of the top finishers at the FIA Karting Arrive and Drive Asia-Pacific Championships at the legendary Circuit of Macau Coloane in September.

Leading finishers in the continental Arrive and Drive Championships in Europe and South America also qualified for the World Cup, while the remaining grid places were allocated to individual drivers through a wildcard entry process. Driver development is a core focus of the World Cup, with FIA workshops held before racing covering driver safety, nutrition, anti-doping and media training, designed to help drivers develop their knowledge and skills both on and off the track.