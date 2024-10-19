Warrior Enterprises LLC Approved as Official DOD SkillBridge Partner

Hilton Head Island, SC, October 19, 2024 –Warrior Enterprises LLC, founded by Marine veteran and international best-selling author Zachary Green, is proud to announce its official approval as a Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge partner. This recognition allows Warrior Enterprises to offer transitioning service members essential civilian work experience during their final 180 days of military service. Through this partnership, veterans can smoothly transition into civilian roles where they teach leadership skills to professionals across corporate, government, and military sectors, giving clients access to their battle-tested expertise.

“Warrior Enterprises LLC is honored to be recognized as a SkillBridge partner,” said Zachary Green, Founder and CEO of Warrior Enterprises. “Veterans are exceptional leaders by nature, and this program enables them to harness their skills in new ways. We’re excited to prepare them for their next mission in the civilian world, where their leadership will have a tremendous impact.”

Warrior Enterprises’ Warrior Academe program offers immersive leadership development, taking corporate, government, and military leaders to historic sites and battlefields. These sacred grounds, including Gettysburg and Normandy, serve as powerful classrooms where leadership lessons from the past come to life. These experiences are enhanced by cutting-edge AI technology, allowing participants to step into leadership roles in critical historical moments and apply those lessons to modern leadership challenges.

Bringing the Battlefield to You: Virtual Reality Leadership Programs

In addition to in-person programs, Warrior Enterprises offers innovative Virtual Reality (VR) experiences that bring leadership training directly to clients. These programs enable teams to virtually engage in key historical events, delivering high-impact, immersive leadership training that is directly applicable to today’s organizational challenges.

As a SkillBridge partner, Warrior Enterprises provides veterans with advanced leadership training and hands-on experience, helping them transition into meaningful civilian roles. Clients benefit from highly skilled veterans who have proven themselves under pressure and are ready to excel in civilian environments.

“Veterans are ready to lead again,” Green added. “Don’t just thank a veteran for their service, empower them to drive real change and create a lasting impact to the country and it’s future leaders.”