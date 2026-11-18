SINGAPORE, Nov 18 — Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, today announced the opening of its Singapore office, marking its 18th office globally and its third in Asia, joining Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The new office represents a strategic expansion of the firm’s global regulatory capabilities and establishes an Asia-Pacific hub to help technology and growth companies navigate increasingly complex and interconnected regulatory frameworks across Asia, the United States (U.S.), and Europe. Drawing on the firm’s leading practices in data, privacy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), antitrust, and national security, the Singapore office will provide clients with integrated legal guidance that spans jurisdictions.

Subject to regulatory approval, Cédric Burton, managing partner of Wilson Sonsini’s Brussels office and co-chair of its global Data, Privacy, and Cybersecurity practice, will lead the Singapore office as managing partner. He will retain his existing leadership responsibilities while continuing to advise multinational companies on complex cross-border matters including data, privacy, cybersecurity, and AI. Brent Snyder, head of the firm’s Regulatory and Compliance Department, will support the office, tapping into three decades of antitrust and competition experience. Snyder previously served as chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Competition Commission and Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Criminal Enforcement in the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sanil Khatri also joins the Singapore office as a partner, subject to the same approval.

“Our approach to growth is simple: know where our clients are headed and be there before they need us,” said Caz Hashemi, chief executive officer of Wilson Sonsini. “Our clients are becoming more global and multidirectional. U.S. and European companies are expanding in Asia, while businesses headquartered in the region are looking to the U.S. and Europe. Singapore builds on our presence in Asia, linking our regional teams to our broader global network and putting us on the ground with clients, backed by the full strength of the firm.”

“Sanil’s practice reflects how our clients actually operate, across borders and across disciplines,” said Megan Baier, chief executive officer of Wilson Sonsini. “Every stage of developing, launching, and protecting new technology raises questions spanning multiple areas of law, and clients need counsel who understand how those pieces fit together. Sanil brings that judgment, together with the commercial instincts and market standing we value in our partners. We’re delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

Before joining Wilson Sonsini, Khatri was a local principal in the Intellectual Property (IP) and Technology practice at Baker McKenzie Wong & Leow. Based in Singapore since 2017, he advises multinational corporations and emerging companies on data protection, privacy, cybersecurity, AI, and IP matters across Asia-Pacific. His practice includes data governance and compliance, cybersecurity regulation and incident response, and AI governance.

Khatri has been recognized for IP work by The Legal 500 Asia Pacific (Next Generation Partner) and IP Stars (Rising Star) and is recommended by World Trademark Review 1000 for IP enforcement, litigation, prosecution, and strategy. He is admitted to practice in New South Wales, Australia, and registered as a foreign lawyer in Singapore. He also holds the Certified Information Privacy Professional/Asia credential from the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Earlier in his career, Khatri practiced in Sydney and served at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. He earned his Bachelor of Laws from Macquarie University and a Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice from the Australian National University, and he completed the Foreign Practitioner Examinations through the Singapore Institute of Legal Education.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working with companies pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and turning new ideas into real-world breakthroughs,” said Khatri. “Wilson Sonsini has a remarkable history of helping define the technology industry, having worked alongside many of the entrepreneurs and businesses that have transformed it. The opportunity to join a firm so embedded in that ecosystem, contribute my experience, and help build its next chapter in Singapore was especially compelling. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together.”

“Regulatory pressures do not stop at national borders. Decisions made in one market increasingly shape how technology companies develop products, enter markets, and operate globally,” said Burton. “Our ambition is to make Singapore a key part of our global regulatory platform, connecting our established capabilities in the U.S. and Europe with the rapidly evolving markets of Asia-Pacific. By bringing together our experience across these areas, we can help clients anticipate regulatory developments, address emerging risks, and meet the demands of operating across multiple jurisdictions.”

Wilson Sonsini will operate in Singapore as Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati (Singapore) LLP, a licensed foreign law practice.