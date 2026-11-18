New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on November 19 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Prime Minister will address the gathering at around 11 AM.

The convention, themed “Bharat 2047”, is expected to bring together more than 2,500 participants, including business leaders, CEOs, ambassadors, diplomats and policymakers. Discussions are expected to focus on India’s long-term development ambitions and the role of industry in shaping the country’s economic future.

The event carries added significance as FICCI enters its centenary year in 2026–27, marking 100 years since its establishment on April 7, 1927.

Founded during a period when Indian businesses had limited representation in economic policymaking, FICCI has played a role in connecting industry with government and supporting India’s economic development over the decades.

Today, the organisation represents more than 2.5 lakh companies across the public, private and multinational sectors, both directly and through over 300 affiliated regional and state-level industry associations.

FICCI also maintains partnership agreements with 250 national business associations across more than 100 countries, reflecting its extensive international business network.

The centenary convention is expected to provide an important platform for industry leaders and policymakers to exchange ideas on India’s economic priorities, investment opportunities and the business environment as the country works towards its vision for 2047.

With participation from leading voices across business and government, the event will highlight the importance of industry collaboration, innovation and private-sector participation in India’s long-term growth journey.