Nov 17: XS.com, the global multi-asset broker, will serve as an Official Sponsor of Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2026, taking place on November 24–25 at Festival Arena Dubai. Organized by Smart Vision, the event will bring together traders, investors, and financial services professionals for discussions on market developments, trading strategies, and the evolving landscape of the global financial industry.

As financial markets continue to evolve, the summit will offer a platform for industry participants to exchange perspectives on changing trading needs, investment trends, and technological developments influencing the way market participants access and navigate financial markets. The event will also create opportunities for professional networking and knowledge-sharing across the trading and investment community.

XS.com’s sponsorship will provide an opportunity to showcase its multi-asset services to regional and international attendees, highlighting the company’s range of financial products, trading technology, liquidity solutions, and tailored services for retail traders, institutional investors, and brokers.

Wael Hammad, Group Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, commented: “Engagement with the trading community is an important part of understanding how market participants’ needs continue to evolve. Forex Traders Summit Dubai brings together professionals with different experiences and perspectives, creating an opportunity for meaningful industry dialogue. We are pleased to support the summit as an Official Sponsor and look forward to presenting XS.com’s offering, exchanging insights with attendees, and contributing to discussions on the developments shaping the future of trading.”

During the two-day summit, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with XS.com representatives, learn more about the company’s services across multiple asset classes, and discuss the trading solutions available to different categories of market participants. These conversations will provide an opportunity to explore current industry priorities and the practical considerations influencing trading in an increasingly technology-driven financial environment.

XS.com’s participation reflects its continued engagement with the global trading community and its commitment to maintaining dialogue with traders, investors, and industry professionals. Through its presence at the Dubai summit, the company looks forward to building connections with attendees and contributing to the exchange of knowledge across the financial services sector.